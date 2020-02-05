advertisement

staff report

Monday

February 3, 2020 at 11:03 pm

Results from Monday evening

BOYS BASKETBALL

Palm Beach Central 71, Port St. Lucie-Centennial 60

William VanHook led with 21 points and Andrew Flete had a double double with 14 points and 10 rebounds when the Broncos improved to 15-7 during the season.

Jimmy Llinas scored 15 points for Centennial.

Jupiter 61, Palm Beach Gardens 50

Larry Scott had 23 points and Sean Gormley added 18 to lead the Warriors to victory over the Gators in Jupiter.

Canute Cummings scored 10 points for the gators.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Andrews 61, Saint John Paul II 32

Kayla DeHerrera scored 30 points and Dea Canole scored 14 points and 10 rebounds as the Scots led the Eagles in the district’s 13-3A semi-final in Boca Raton. The Scots will advance to the district championship at 7:00 p.m. Thursday against FAU.

WEEKEND BOYS BASKETBALL GAME

Benjamin 77, Miami Country Day 71

Darrell Sweeting scored 22 points, Isaiah Nesmith had 19 points and Marc Cueto prevailed with 14 points when the Buccaneers came home to Miami Country Day on February 1st.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for high school game results and statistics

