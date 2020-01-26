staff report
Saturday
January 25, 2020 at 10:06 pm
Ram’s junior Zaida Gonzalez has exceeded 1,000 points in her career
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Palm Beach Lakes 76, Lincoln Park Academy 47
Junior Zaida Gonzalez scored 15 points and exceeded 1,000 points in her career. She added four steals and four assists, and Keishmy Ayuso scored a double-double with 21 points and 10 assists plus four steals in the Rams blowout win.
Sh’Naya Anderson added 22 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks and Mia Jones threw 12 points and five steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Village Academy 83, Benjamin 53
Mark Cueto and Isaiah Newman both scored 17 points, but the privateers lost to the Tigers.
Kalvarienberg Christian 76, Oxbridge Academy 38
CJ Leslie scored 16 points and Cheasny Carjuste 10 points, but it was not enough to help the ThunderWolves win.
– All information to the Palm Beach Post
Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for high school game results and statistics