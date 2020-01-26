advertisement

staff report

Saturday

January 25, 2020 at 10:06 pm

Ram’s junior Zaida Gonzalez has exceeded 1,000 points in her career

advertisement

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Palm Beach Lakes 76, Lincoln Park Academy 47

Junior Zaida Gonzalez scored 15 points and exceeded 1,000 points in her career. She added four steals and four assists, and Keishmy Ayuso scored a double-double with 21 points and 10 assists plus four steals in the Rams blowout win.

Sh’Naya Anderson added 22 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks and Mia Jones threw 12 points and five steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Village Academy 83, Benjamin 53

Mark Cueto and Isaiah Newman both scored 17 points, but the privateers lost to the Tigers.

Kalvarienberg Christian 76, Oxbridge Academy 38

CJ Leslie scored 16 points and Cheasny Carjuste 10 points, but it was not enough to help the ThunderWolves win.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for high school game results and statistics

advertisement