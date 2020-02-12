advertisement

Results of Tuesday night

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Olympic Heights 0 (4), Doral Academy 0 (2)

Devyn Gilman, Sydney Durrance, Lindsey Osinoff and Michelle Mar all scored, and Olivia Calnek posted her 18th shutout when the Lions (20-2-4) passed the Firebirds (18-6-1) regional in this 6A class Quarter-finals in Boca Raton.

Lake Worth Christian 8, Doral-Divine Redeemer 0

Brooke Santiago had three goals and one assist, and Emma Dipauli added two goals and two assists as the defenders (11-3-1) blanked out the sharks in this 2A2 regional quarter-final at Boynton Beach.

Berean Christian 4, Davie-Posnack 1

The Bulldogs drove the Rams in this regional 2A class quarter-finals in Davie.

Wellington 1 (3), Dwyer 1 (2)

The Wolverines overtook the Panthers on penalties and won the class 7A regional quarter-finals in Wellington.

Boca Raton 1, Jupiter 0

The Bobcats faded out the Warriors in this class 7A regional quarterfinal in Boca Raton.

Spanish River 1, Parkland-Douglas 0

The sharks ousted the eagles in this regional quarter-finals of class 7A in Parkland.

Suncoast 9, Okeechobee 1

The Chargers got the Brahmins on their toes in this regional Class 5A quarter-final in Riviera Beach.

American Heritage 5, Melbourne Central Catholic 0

The stallions overran the Hustlers in this regional class 3A final at Delray Beach.

YOUNG TENNIS

St. Andrews 7, Oxbridge Academy 0

Singles: Jacob Lowen (SA) d. Robbie Jackson 8-4; Leo Boika (SA) d. Zach window 8-0; Andres Fente (SA) d. Will Wytrzes 8-0; Ryan Nash (SA) d. Lev Hallowel 8-0; Thomas Metz (SA) d. Marcos Cuartas 8-0.

Double: Thomas Metz-Michael Metz (SA) d. Jackson window 6-2; Nash Fente (SA) d. Wytrzes-Hallowell 6-0.

Recordings: OX (0-1).

John Paul II.7, Royal Academy 0

Individual: Alex Lejarraga (SJP) d. Jonathan Chidiak 6-2, 6-2; Ben Vu (SJP) d. Cosmo Stallino 6-2, 6-2; Tommy Haag (SJP) d. Andres Printo 6-2, 6-2; Luis Gonzalez (SJP) d. Chase Gudlowski 6-2, 6-2; Lance Dupuis (SJP) d. Jared Brown 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles: Lejarraga-Vu (SJP) d. Chidiak-Brown 6-2, 6-3; Haag-Brendan Ludwig (SJP) d. Stallino-Printo 6-2, 6-2.

GIRLS TENNIS

St. Andrews 7, Oxbridge Academy 0

Singles: Sarah Snyder (SA) d. Sophie window 8-1; Niamh Harding (SA) d. Alexa Van Nostrand 8-1; Claire Cutler (SA) d. Hannah Altman 8-1; Izzy Forster (SA) d. Zoey Morris 8-1; Kema Rugara (SA) d. Grace Singer 8-1.

Double: Cutler-Forster (SA) d. Window Van Nostrand 6-1; Harding-Shreya Mandalapu (SA) d. Morris-Altman 6-0.

Recordings: OX (0-1).

Royal Academy 7, John Paul II.0

Individual: Jasmine Williams (KA) d. Julia Amaral 6-3, 6-3; Courtney Rittle (KA) d. Caroline Edwards 6-2, 6-2; Tindi Osquani (KA) d. Anna Jeducka 6-3, 6-2; Christina Cahoud (KA) d. Gisella Bourni 6-4, 6-2; Maya Ma (KA) expires.

Doubles: Williams-Osquani (KA) d. Amaral-Edwards 6-2, 6-2; Rittle-Cahoud (KA) d. SA 6-2, 6-2.

