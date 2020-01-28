advertisement

Results from Monday evening

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Olympic Heights 4, Park Vista 0

Danielle Smith and Devyn Gilman each scored with one assist, and Olivia Calnek had six saves for her 14th loss of season when the Lions (17-2-4) stopped in front of the Cobras at Lake Worth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Palm Beach Lakes 68, Boca Raton 54

Sh’Nya Anderson scored 24 points and 10 rebounds, Keishmy Ayuso had 20 points with six rebounds and six assists when the Rams advanced to 15-8 in West Palm Beach this season. Zaida Gonzalez scored 12 points and got five rebounds for the Rams.

Santaluces 55, Wellington 34

Kendra Bently had a double double with 25 points and 10 rebounds and Iasiah Suprius added 15 points and seven rebounds to lead the Chiefs (7-13) to victory over the Wolverines in Wellington.

Gabriella Toledo scored 16 points for Wellington.

Jupiter 48, Dwyer 33

Aayden Ghee led with 17 points and eight rebounds, Elliana Manzo had 14 points and five steals, and Lexi Lynch contributed 10 points and eight assists when the Warriors (16-6) passed the Panthers in Jupiter.

Jessica Jenkins scored nine points for Dwyer.

St. Andrews 47, Donna Klein 30

Kayla DeHerrera scored 15 points and got four rebounds, Dea Canole added 12 points and had four steals, and Lilly Shaw brought nine points and six rebounds and led the Scots (7-10) through Donna Klein in Boca Raton.

