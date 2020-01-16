advertisement

staff report

Tuesday

January 14, 2020 at 11:41 am

Results from Monday evening

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Olympic Heights 2, Lake Worth Christian 0

Sydney Durrance had a goal and an assist, and Olivia Calnek had her 11th shutout this season when the Lions defeated the defenders in Boca Raton.

Glades Day 1, Boca Raton Christian 1

Hannah Lohmann scored and Linda Gonzalez had the template when the Gators (7-6-1) connected to the Blazers (4-4-1) in Belle Glade. Grace Barber met Christian for Boca Raton.

BOY’S FOOTBALL

Boca Raton 2, Santaluces 1

Dario Gomes scored for the chiefs at the game in Lantana, but it wasn’t enough to get past the Bobcats.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Jupiter Christian 52, Pompano Beach-Highlands Christian 48

BJ Pierre had 19 points to lead the Eagles (10-3) to victory in Jupiter.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oxbridge Academy 51, St Andrews 45

Dallas Carter took the lead with 30 points and scored 12 rebounds. Jerivonna Pryor added 12 points and four steals and led the Thunderwolves (11-6) past the Socts in West Palm Beach.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for results and statistics from high school games

