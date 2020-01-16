advertisement

staff report

Wednesday

January 15, 2020 at 10:44 pm

Results of the Wednesday night

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview Prep 52, St. Andrews 23

Danielle Montelbano led with 15 points and six assists, Paula Bravo had nine points with nine rebounds when pride led the Scots in Boca Raton.

Jupiter 48, Suncoast 46

Lexi Lynch had 18 points, eight steals and six assists, Veronica Edwards added 14 points with eight rebounds, and Katie Salter earned 10 points when the Warriors (11-5) held out against the Chargers at Riviera Beach.

Forest Hill 30, John I. Leonard 23

Jah-Nay Normil scored 15 points and scored seven rebounds, and Carey Cooper had eight rebounds and nine blocks when the Falcons (5-7) passed the Lancers in West Palm Beach. T’Sai Brown scored 10 points for Leonard.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wellington 63, Boca Raton 48

Marvel Allen scored 15, followed by Jagger Ruiz and 12 others who led the Wovlerines past the Bobcats in Boca Raton. Bob Stewart had a double double with 15 points and 10 boards for the Bobcats.

BOY’S FOOTBALL

John I. Leonard 5, Santaluces 2

Omi Alvardo scored two goals, and Andy Benitez and Kervens Madeus added one each when the Lanciers defeated the Chiefs in Lantana. Anthony Gomez and Marvins Dorvil each scored goals and Dario Gomez assisted both.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for results and statistics from high school games

