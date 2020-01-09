advertisement

Results of Tuesday night

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview Prep 59, Somerset Canyons 9

Danielle Montelbano led with 31 points and six wins, Ciadorah Angervil had a double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Paula Bravo threw eight points and five rebounds when the pride faced the Cougars in Boca Raton.

Santaluces 71, Spanish River 66

Kendra Bentley had 26 points, Janessa Williams had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Britney Chery had 20 points and 13 rebounds when the Chiefs (4-11) passed the Sharks (6-6) in Lantana.

Aly Avrach scored 25 points for Spanish River.

Oxbridge Academy 60, Cardinal Newman 20

Nashani Gilbert-Taylor scored 16 points with eight rebounds and four steals, and Dallas Carter added 15 points with nine rebounds and three assists to lead the Thunderwolves (9-5) past the Crusaders in West Palm Beach.

BOY’S FOOTBALL

Seminole Ridge 1, Royal Palm Beach 1

Rene Daal scored and Johan Alvarado had the template when the Hawks (5-3-3) took on the Wildcats in Loxahatchee.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Glades Day 8, Inlet Grove 0: Hana Lohmann had four goals and three assists, and Linda Gonzalez added two goals when the Gators (6-4) defeated the Hurricanes in Riviera Beach.

