Friday

February 7, 2020 at 10:45 pm

Friday night results

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grandview Prep 57, Lake Worth Christian 24

Paula Bravo had 18 points and five rebounds, Danielle Montelbano had 17 points and six assists, and Ciadorah Angervil doubled with 13 points and 11 rebounds when the elevated pride defeated the second-placed defenders in the District 14-2A final at Boynton Beach.

Benjamin 38, Oxbridge Academy 36

Dallas Carter had 22 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks, and Nashani Gilbert-Taylor added 15 rebounds and six steals, but the second-placed Thunderwolves fell to the best-occupied Buccaneers in the district’s 12-3A final at Palm Beach Gardens.

BOY’S FOOTBALL

Oxbridge Academy 1, Cardinal Newman 0

Freshman defender Milek Patel scored his first career goal in less than five minutes, and Teddy Tarone scored eight saves and defeated the Thunderwolves with the third seed in the final of District 11-3A at Palm Beach Gardens.

