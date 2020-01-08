advertisement

Results from Monday evening

BOYS BASKETBALL

Forest Hill 80, Hollywood Chaminade Madonna 57

D’Ante Daniels had 17 points and seven assists and Jonathan Mogbo added 15 points and eight rebounds as the Falcons (15-2) flew past the Lions in Hollywood. Jalen Jeter contributed 16 points and two steals to the win.

Santaluces 72, Boynton Beach 52

Chance Dixon scored 17 points and Devonta White added 14 points when the Chiefs (7-3) faced the Tigers in Lantana.

St. Andrews 84, Benjamin 35

Yussiff Basa-Ama doubled with 22 points and 10 rebounds and Josh Minott added 25 points and eight rebounds as the Scots (10-3) rolled over the privateers at Palm Beach Gardens. Marc Cueto scored 20 points for Benjamin.

Royal Academy 55, John Paul II 49

Jonathan Joseph scored 24 points and Bijan Hunter added 12 more to lift the lions over the eagles in Boca Raton.

Cardinal Newman 61, Oxbridge Academy 55

C.J. Leslie scored 25 points and Bo Squitieri contributed 17 points, but the Thunderwolves fell to the Crusaders in West Palm Beach.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantic 86, Suncoast 60

Amari Allen scored 35 points, including the 1000th of her career, and Markayla Clinton added 17 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Eagles (6-3) over the Chargers at Delray Beach. Tamaya Patterson contributed 18 points and seven assists to victory.

BOY’S FOOTBALL

King’s Academy 4, Berean Christian 0

Jared Brown scored two goals and Wilfred Odero added one goal and two assists when the Lions treated the Bulldogs in West Palm Beach. Alex Giuliano posted his second win of the season.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Olympic Heights 3, Academy Fort Lauderdale-Westminster 0

Danielle Smith scored a hat trick and Olivia Calnek scored three saves for her eighth shutout of the season when the Lions (9-2-3) defeated Westminster in Boca Raton.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for results and statistics from high school games

