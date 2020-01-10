Results from Thursday and late Wednesday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Cardinal Newman 59, Benjamin 52 (OT)
Darrell Sweeting scored 16 points and Mark Cueto added 14 points, but the Buccaneers fell to the Cardinals in West Palm Beach.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
American Heritage 61, West Boca Raton 48
Jordana Codio scored 22 points and Taylor Romano added 19 more to lead the stallions past the bulls at Delray Beach. Douthshine Prien led West Boca Raton with 19 points.
Benjamin 55, Seminole Ridge 45
Emma Laszewski had 14 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks and Deborrah Redmon added 13 points, five assists and four steals when the Buccaneers defeated the Hawks in Loxahatchee. Taylor Blackshear scored 18 points on victory.
Grandview Prep 60, Atlantic Christian 29
Danielle Montelbano had 20 points and five assists, and Ciadorah Angervil added 15 points and 13 rebounds as pride rolled over the sharks in Boca Raton. Paula Bravo contributed 15 points to the win.
John I. Leonard 46, Wellington 38
Kayla Lewis scored 13 points, Saryiah Scott had nine points and the Lancers (5-10) held the Wolverines in Greenacres.
GIRLS FOOTBALL
Benjamin 9, Pahokee 0
Daniela Rocco had two goals and a template when the privateers hid the Blue Devils in Pahokee.
Regan Kretz, Cameryn Grissman, Caroline Moody, Katarina Orsic, Mariana Perez Vargas, Isabela Valdes and Emily Horgan each contributed a goal to victory.
GIRLS FOOTBALL
Berean Christian 4, Jupiter Christian 1
Emma Barbee scored a goal from Amanda Hood’s Assist, but the Eagles fell to the Bulldogs in West Palm Beach.
LATE Wednesday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake Worth 68, Suncoast 65
Calvin Sirmans poured 20 points and Deshon Sirmans added 15 points when the Trojans (13-5) overtook the chargers.
RINGS
Class 3A District 11 double tournament
Wellington defeated Palm Beach Central and Seminole Ridge to win the district’s double title.
Wellington will host the regional doubles tournament at 5:30 p.m. Thursday January 16
Wellington 84, Palm Beach Central 0
106 – Eli Wilson (Wellington) wbf. Carl Maranto (Palm Beach Central) 0:08
113 – Patrick Jones (Wellington) wbf. Justin Hersh (PBC) 0:37
120 – Ethan Howard (Wellington) wbf. Ethan Eastman (PBC) 1:50
126 – James Marvel (Wellington) wbf. Isaiah Tomalbes (PBC) 2:16
132 – Sean Mauermann (Wellington) wbf. Trevor Werner (PBC) 0:49
138 – Seth Rhodes (Wellington) wbf. Miguel Munoz (PBC) 1:16
145 – Forehand, Luke (Wellington) wbf. Alan Birbrayer (PBC) 0:56
152 – Justin Henry (Wellington) wbf. Mateo Lopez (PBC) 0:41
160 – Juan Quintero (Wellington) wbf. Tyler Blumberg (PBC) 0:54
170 – Jorge Garcia (Wellington) wbf. Tyler Waters (PBC) 1:13
182 – Dakota Gray (Wellington) wbf. Cole Overbey (PBC) 2:31
195 – Elijah Green (Wellington) won by forfeit
220 – Preston Morrow (Wellington) won by forfeit
285 – Mason Powell (Wellington) won by forfeit
Wellington 78, Seminole Ridge 4
106 – Silas Barron (SR) Maj.Dec morning (Wellington) 9-1
106 – Jones (Wellington) won by Forfeit
113 – Wilson (Wellington) won by Forfeit
120 – Howard (Wellington) wbf. Michael Peterson (SR) 0:39
126 – Marvel (Wellington) wbf. Nico Parella (SR) 0:45
132 -Mauermann (Wellington) wbf. Bryan Cherubin (SR) 2:41
138 – Rhodes (Wellington) wbf. Leonardo Caputo (SR) 2:01
145 – Forehand (Wellington) wbf. Evan Fiyazuddeen (SR) 0:20
152 – Henry (Wellington) wbf. Spencer Sullivan (SR) 0:27
160 – Garcia (Wellington) wbf. Garret Tarantino (SR) 0:12
170 – Quintero (Wellington) wbf. Jaylen Harris (SR) 2:40
182 – Brian Campbell (Wellington) wbf. Dalton Jewett (SR) 0:32}
195 – Green (Wellington) won by Forfeit
285 – Powell (Wellington) wbf. Jairo Hernandez (SR) 0:09
