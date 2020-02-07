advertisement

Results of Thursday night

BOY’S FOOTBALL

American Heritage 2, Somerset Canyons 0

advertisement

Christopher Knight scored in the first half and Anthony Vargas in the second to lead the highest seeded stallions (12-2-1) past the third seed cougars in the district’s 12-3A final at Delray Beach.

Delwin Flores posted its sixth shutout of the season. It is the title of the third district of the stallions in four years. They will host a regional quarter-finals on Wednesday.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Olympic Heights 1, Seminole Ridge 0

Maddie Seifer met Ava Trachtenberg’s assistants and Olivia Calnek scored six saves for her 17th shutout when the Lions with the highest stakes (19-2-4) went to the Hawks with the second stakes (11-8-1) in the championship passed District 13-6A finals in Boca Raton.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Andrews 64, Boca Raton 50

Josh Minott had 24 points and seven rebounds, and Yussif Basa-Ama had a double with 14 rebounds and 13 points to lift the Scots (19-5) over the Bobcats in Boca Raton.

Jack May contributed 13 points and seven rebounds to the win.

Palm Beach Central 64, Seminole Ridge 60

Eduardo Diaz scored 19 points and Jenarrian Cross 12 points when the Broncos (17-7) passed the Hawks in Wellington.

Tyler Cerez led Seminole Ridge with 24 points.

Jupiter 75, Royal Palm Beach 67 (OT)

Larry Isaac Scott scored 17 points and Vernarius Johnson added 15 points when the Warriors defeated the Wildcats in Jupiter.

Dishon Francis led Royal Palm Beach with 16 points.

Jupiter Christian 53, Atlantic Christian 40

BJ Pierre scored 18 points and Sean Louisaint added 13 more to guide the Eagles (18-5) past the sharks on Jupiter’s senior night.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Andrews 46, FAU High 38

Kayla DeHerrera had 19 points and four ricochets, and Dea Canole added nine points, eight ricochets, and three steals when the scots with the highest seeds defeated the owls with the second seeds in the district’s 13-3A final in Boca Raton. Sydney Rieland contributed nine points and seven rebounds to victory.

Jupiter 62, Palm Beach Central 31

Aayden Ghee had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Elliana Manzo added 18 points and Lexi Lynch contributed 10 assists when the third Warriors (18-7) doubled the second Broncos in this District 10-7A semi-final at West Palm Beach.

Veronica Edwards had 13 points and eight rebounds in victory.

Palm Beach Lakes 67, Royal Palm Beach 29

Keishmy Ayuso had 21 points, eight steals and five assists, and Tra’Shauna Agnew added 12 rebounds and 11 points when the Top-Seeded Rams (17-8) the fourth seeded wildcats in this district’s 10-7A semi-final in West-facing palm beach.

Zaida Gonzalez contributed 12 points, five rebounds and three steals to the win.

Grandview Prep 80, Boca Raton Christian 13

Danielle Montelbano had a triple double with 24 points, 11 assists and 10 steals and Paula Bravo added 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists as the top seed pride rolled over the fifth blazer in this semi-finals in District 14-2A in Boynton Beach.

Ciadorah Angervil had 16 points and 11 rebounds in victory.

LATE Wednesday

BOY’S FOOTBALL

Oxbridge Academy 2, Benjamin 0

Connor Ofsanko had a goal and an assist, and Max Filipe added a goal to lift the Thunderwolves (4-5-2) over the Buccaneers in this semi-final in District 11-3A at Palm Beach Gardens. Teddy Tarone made four parades for the shutout.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for high school game results and statistics

advertisement