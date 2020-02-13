Wednesday’s results reported to the Palm Beach Post

BOY’S FOOTBALL

American Heritage 6, Naples-First Academy 0

Christoper Knight scored three goals when the stallions (13-2-1) defeated the First Academy in a regional 3A quarter-final at Delray Beach.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Andrews 65, King’s Academy 35

Josh Minott scored 19 points and Jack May 13 more with five rebounds when the Scots (20-5) defeated the Lions in the 3A District 11 semi-final in Boca Raton.

Wellington 68, Royal Palm Beach 67

Marvell Allen’s foul finally put the Wolverines (21-5) in the 7A District 10 semi-final in Wellington in the lead.

Allen scored a total of 20 points, Jagger Ruiz 17 and Chris Walker 13 for Wellington.

GIRLS TENNIS

West Boca Raton 4, Olympic Heights 3

Singles: 1. Emily Barua (WBR) d. Ariana Fromm 8-5; 2. Makayla Lewis (OH) d. Cynthia Ortiz 8-7; 3. Sofia Ferraz (OH) d. Amelie Salum 8-0; 3. Michelle Tenorio (WBR) d. Livia Vieiri 8-3; 4. Sydney Davis (WBR) d. Rachelle Schneider 8-6. Doubles: 1. Fromm-Lewis (OH) d. Barua-Tenorio 8-7 (7-4); 2. Davis Salum (WBR) d. Ferraz-Vieiri 8-3. Records: WBR 1-0; OH 0-1.

YOUNG TENNIS

Olympic Heights 7, West Boca Raton 0

Singles: 1. William Luque (OH) d. Lucas Custodio 8-0; 2. Aryeh Silver (OH) d. Emiliano Cardenas 8-2; OH won by loss in games 3-5. Double: 1st course Sacher (OH) d. Custodio-Cardenas 8-0. 2. OH ​​won by loss. Recordings: OH 1-0; WBR 0-1.

LATE TUESDAY

YOUNG TENNIS

Forest Hill 7, Santaluces 0

Singles: 1. Jose Bueno Tapia (FH) wins 8-0; 2. Guillermo Tchelebi (FH) wins 8-1; 3. Juan Andrade (FH) wins by loss; 4. Damian Cardenas (FH) wins through loss; 5. Samuel Horsford (FH) wins by loss. Doubles: 1. Andrade-Cardenas (FH) wins 8-3; 2. Gabriel Alonso-Cesar Bonilla (FH) wins by loss.

No Santaluces players have been identified.

GIRLS TENNIS

Forest Hill 5, Santaluces 2

Singles: 1. Kristen Kazen (FH) loses 7-1; 2. Sarah Alston (FH) wins 8-8 (10-5 tie-break); 3. Jemma Currie (FH) wins 8-4; 4. Deborah Hernandez (FH) wins 8-1; 5. Alessandra Soto (FH) wins 8-0. Doubles: 1. Kazen / Currie (FH) lose 8-2; 2. Alston / Hernandez (FH) win 8-0.

No Santaluces players have been identified.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

