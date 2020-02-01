advertisement

staff report

Friday

January 31, 2020 at 10:40 pm

Results from Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wellington 65, Palm Beach Central 60

Marvel Allen scored 21 points and Jagger Ruiz and Chris Walker added 12 points each as the Wolverines (18-5) passed the Broncos in Wellington. De’ante Perez contributed 10 points to the win.

Spanish River 58, West Boca Raton 45

Jake Cottone had 20 points and seven rebounds, Sam Schner doubled with 14 points and 10 assists, and Dominic Barone contributed 10 rebounds to lift the sharks over the bulls in Boca Raton. Nick Narzifi led West Boca with 12 points.

Suncoast 60, Palm Beach Lakes 51

Samuel Rolle IV had 31 points, 10 rebounds and four assists when the Chargers (9-13) led the Rams in Riviera Beach.

Jupiter Christian 74, Benjamin 67

Daniel McCollum scored 25 points and Mark Cueto 13 more, but the privateers fell to the Eagles at Palm Beach Gardens.

BOY’S FOOTBALL

American Heritage 1, St Andrews 0

Christopher Knight scored in the first half and Dominick Manzo was out when the highest stakes (11-2-1) blanked out the Scots with the fourth stakes in this 12-3A semi-finals in the Delray Beach district ,

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

