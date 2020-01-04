advertisement

staff report

Friday

January 3, 2020 at 10:57 pm

Results of university sports on Friday evening

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Seminole Ridge 83, Miami-Dr. Krop 52

India Shepherd had a triple double with 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds and Jahnae Midget added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawks (10-2) handled the flash at the New Year’s SUTS showcase in Coral Springs.

Ashley Thornton contributed 24 points and four assists to victory.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Late Thursday

Palm Beach Central 67, Somerset Canyons 51

Eduardo Diaz scored 17 points and Jenarrian Cross added 12 when the Broncos defeated the Cougars at the 2020 New Year’s Classic in Wellington. Adren Roberts led Somerset with 17 points.

