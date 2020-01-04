staff report
Friday
January 3, 2020 at 10:57 pm
Results of university sports on Friday evening
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Seminole Ridge 83, Miami-Dr. Krop 52
India Shepherd had a triple double with 21 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds and Jahnae Midget added 27 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawks (10-2) handled the flash at the New Year’s SUTS showcase in Coral Springs.
Ashley Thornton contributed 24 points and four assists to victory.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Late Thursday
Palm Beach Central 67, Somerset Canyons 51
Eduardo Diaz scored 17 points and Jenarrian Cross added 12 when the Broncos defeated the Cougars at the 2020 New Year’s Classic in Wellington. Adren Roberts led Somerset with 17 points.
