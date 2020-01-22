advertisement

Results from Tuesday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Santaluces 53, Jupiter 52

advertisement

Dashley Estime scored 13 points, including the seal basket with less than 10 seconds remaining, and King Metelus added 12 points when the Chiefs (12-4) defeated the Warriors in Lantana.

St. Andrews 88, St. John Paul II 46

Josh Minott had 27 points and seven rebounds, and Yussif Basa-Ama and Jack May each scored 16 points when the Scots (14-5) rolled over the Eagles in Boca Raton.

Royal Palm Beach 63, Seminole Ridge 57

Christopher George scored 16 points at team level and led the Wildcats past the Hawks in Loxahatchee. Troy Sly and Connor Kolb each had 18 points for Seminole Ridge.

Spanish River 78, Lake Worth 60

Jared Jaffy had 23 points, seven ricochets, and six assists, and Sam Schner added 14 points, nine ricochets, and eight assits to lead the sharks past the Trojans in Boca Raton. Jacob Cottone contributed 20 points with four three points.

Wellington 58, John I. Leonard 47

De’ante Perez had 20 points and Jagger Ruiz added 15 points and 10 rebounds when the Wolverines (16-4) faced the Lancers in Wellington. Marvel Allen won with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Palm Beach Lakes 65, Benjamin 54

Darrell Sweeting scored 15 points and Mark Cueto added 12, but the Buccaneers fell to the Rams at Palm Beach Gardens.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Forest Hill 45, Wellington 37

Keri Cooper had 19 points, seven rebounds and six blocks, and Jah-Nah Normil added 10 rebounds and five blocks when the Falcons (9-10) defeated the Wolverines in West Palm Beach. Taina Price contributed five assists and four thefts to the win.

St. Andrews 46, St. John Paul II 26

Kayla DeHerrera had 21 points and five steals, and Dea Canole added eight rebounds and four steals when the Scots (6-9) led the Eagles in Boca Raton.

BOY’S FOOTBALL

American Heritage 3, West Boca Raton 2

Giovanni Fraser scored two goals, including the winner, and Aaron Leefatt added another to lift the stallions (9-2-1) over the bulls in Boca Raton.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for high school game results and statistics

advertisement