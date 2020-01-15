advertisement

Results from Tuesday in boy and girl basketball and boy and girl football

BOYS BASKETBALL

Santaluces 78, John I. Leonard 53

Crisnel Francois scored 17 points and Chance Dixon added 14 more when the Chiefs (8-4) treated the Lancers in Lantana.

Benjamin 69, Miami Country Day 62

Darrell Sweeting scored 21 points in team height and Nick Anderson caught 18 points when the Buccaneers defeated the Spartans at Palm Beach Gardens. Mark Cueto contributed 13 points to the win.

Jupiter Christian 72, Inlet Grove 50

RJ Morris scored 17 points and Sean Louisaint 15 when the Eagles (11-3) faced the Hurricanes in Jupiter. Will Smith scored 15 points for Inlet Grove.

Seminole Ridge 53, King’s Academy 43

LaQuavious Feliciano had 21 points and Jay Andrews had a double double with 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hawks past the Lions in West Palm Beach.

Spanish River 69, Pembroke Pines-Franklin Academy 30

Jacob Cottone had 20 points and Sam Schner added 10 points and five rebounds when the sharks rolled over the Panthers in Boca Raton.

St. Andrews 83, Oxbridge Academy 27

The Scots defeated the Thunderwolves (1-14) in West Palm Beach.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Miami Country Day 52, Benjamin 37

Deborrah Redmon had 11 points and four steals, and Emma Laszewski added 10 points and six rebounds, but the Buccaneers fell to the Spartans in Palm Beach Gardens.

Casey Lewis contributed seven points, seven rebounds and three steals for Benjamin.

BOY’S FOOTBALL

American Heritage 3, Spanish River 2

Giovanni Fraser scored two goals and Ethan Scala scored the winning goal in the last minute when the stallions (7-2-1) passed the sharks in Delray Beach.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Jupiter Christian 3, Glades Day 0

Amanda Hood had two goals and a template, and Gia Vastola added a goal to lift the eagles over the Gators in Jupiter.

Olympic Heights 3, Somerset Canyons 0

Skylar Deutch had one goal and two assists, and Lindsey Ossinof added one each when the Lions (13-2-3) blanked out the Cougars at Boynton Beach. Olivia Calnek made four saves for her 11th shutout of the season.

Dwyer 4, Benjamin 0

Logan McGruder made four parades, but the privateers fell to the Panthers in Palm Beach Gardens.

