Results from Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Park Vista 72, Santaluces 57

Hantz Louis Jeune led with 25 points when the Cobras in Lantana passed the Chiefs (12-5). Jeffery Rozier had 13 points for the chiefs.

Spanish River 36, Boca Raton 35

Jeremiah Martin converted a 1-1 free throw in the last few seconds as the sharks passed the Bobcats in Boca Raton. Jared Jaffy led Spanish River with 14 points. Bobby Stewart contributed 14 points to Boca Raton.

St. Andrews 67, North Lauderdale-Somerset Prep 57

Josh Minott had a double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds to lift the Scots (15-5) over the hurricanes in Boca Raton.

King’s Academy 67, Oxbridge Academy 48

Jonathan Joseph scored 21 points and Bijan Hunter added 14 when the Lions defeated the Thunderwolves at West Palm Beach. Isaac Scroggins had 11 points in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oxbridge Academy 70, King’s Academy 35

Nashani Gilbert-Taylor had 30 points, 12 steals, six rebounds and five assists, and Dallas Carter added 25 points and 10 rebounds when the Thunderwolves (13-8) doubled the Lions in West Palm Beach. Britney Carver contributed 10 points and six rebounds to the win.

BOY’S FOOTBALL

Park Vista 4, Santaluces 1

Anthony Gomez scored but the Chiefs fell to the Cobras in Lantana.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

