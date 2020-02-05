advertisement

Results from Tuesday

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Olympic Heights 1, West Boca Raton 0

Sydney Durrance scored in the first half, and Olivia Calnek scored eight saves for her 16th season ban as the highest-stake Lions (18-2-4) in the 13-6A semi-finals against the fourth-stake Bulls came to Boca Raton.

Benjamin 1, Cardinal Newman 0

Emma Shirzad scored an unsupported goal, and Logan McGruder scored five saves in the shutout when the second-man Buccaneers cut out the third-man Crusaders in this semi-final of District 11-3A in West Palm Beach.

Jupiter Christian 6, Glades Day 0

Gia Vastola scored two goals and Isabella Flora and Amanda Hood added one goal and one template each when the Eagles competed against the Gators in the third seed in the semi-finals of District 8-2A in Vero Beach. Emma Barbee and Samantha Carpenito each scored one goal.

Seminole Ridge 4, Royal Palm Beach 1

The Hawks with the second seed traded with the wildcats with the third seed in this semi-final of District 13-6A in Loxahatchee.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Spanish River 77, Fort Lauderdale-Elite Academy 70

Jack Cottone had 25 points with seven three points and eight rebounds and Dominic Barone had a double with 15 points and 14 rebounds to lift the sharks over the eagles in Boca Raton.

Jared Jaffy had 13 points and seven assists, and Sam Schner contributed 12 points, six rebounds and five assists to victory.

St. Andrews 76, Lake Worth 48

Josh Minott had 16 points and eight rebounds and Devin Hines added 17 points with six rebounds when the Scots (18-5) led the Trojans in Lake Worth. Koby Pelissier contributed 10 points and five rebounds to the win.

King’s Academy 60, Inlet Grove 45

Bijan Hunter and Gabe Lerer each scored 14 points and Trace Hogan 13 points when the Lions defeated the Hurricanes in West Palm Beach.

Santaluces 89, Somerset Canyons 72

King Matelus scored 22 points, Crisnel Francois 15 points and Chance Dixon 14 points when the bosses (14-6) treated the Cougars in Lantana.

