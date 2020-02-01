advertisement

staff report

Thursday

January 30, 2020 at 10:52 p.m.

Results from Thursday

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Lake Worth Christian 2 (3), Berean Christian 2 (1)

Angelina Adolphy and Grace Montero each scored a goal when the second-placed Defenders (9-3-1) defeated the best-placed Bulldogs on penalties to win the District 13-2A ​​championship in Boca Raton.

West Boca Raton 3, Atlantic 1

The bulls with the fourth seed (3-10-1) were in this quarter-final of District 13-6A in Boca Raton at the top of the eagles with the fifth seed (4-13).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Santaluces 66, John I. Leonard 45

Kendra Bentley scored 28 points and Celena Cooley added 10 rebounds and six assists when the Chiefs (8-14) treated the Lancers in Lantana.

American Heritage 53, Lake Worth 13

The stallions (13-10) drove the Trojans to Delray Beach.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Benjamin 61, John Paul 51

Mark Cueto scored 21 points and Darrell Sweeting and Isaiah Nesmith added 12 points each.

Nick Anderson chipped to 11 points and nailed three 3-pointers.

