staff report

Thursday

January 23, 2020 at 10:33 pm

Results from Thursday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grandview Prep 76, Benjamin 60

Coby Liebowitz scored 16 points, but the privateers fell pride in Boca Raton.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantic 75, Stuart-Martin County 43

Markayla Clinton had 18 points and eight assists, and Amari Allen added 19 points when the Eagles (11-5) led the Tigers (8-10) in Stuart. Tamaya Patterson and Zykra Carter each won 14 points.

Park Vista 65, Boynton Beach 45

Zacariya Balam had nine points, five rebounds, and four assists, and Ja’naia Moran added 10 points, four assists, and two steals, but the Tigers fell to the Cobras at Boynton Beach.

BOY’S FOOTBALL

American Heritage 2, John Paul II.1

Ethan Scala and Christopher Knight each scored a goal when the stallions (10-2-1) passed the Eagles in American Heritage.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Olympic Heights 5, King’s Academy 0

Dani Smith and Lindsey Osinoff each scored two goals when Olympic Heights (16-2-4) left King’s Academy in West Palm Beach. Olympic Heights goalkeeper Olivia Calnek recorded her 13th win of the season.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for high school game results and statistics

