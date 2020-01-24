staff report
Thursday
January 23, 2020 at 10:33 pm
Results from Thursday
BOYS BASKETBALL
Grandview Prep 76, Benjamin 60
Coby Liebowitz scored 16 points, but the privateers fell pride in Boca Raton.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Atlantic 75, Stuart-Martin County 43
Markayla Clinton had 18 points and eight assists, and Amari Allen added 19 points when the Eagles (11-5) led the Tigers (8-10) in Stuart. Tamaya Patterson and Zykra Carter each won 14 points.
Park Vista 65, Boynton Beach 45
Zacariya Balam had nine points, five rebounds, and four assists, and Ja’naia Moran added 10 points, four assists, and two steals, but the Tigers fell to the Cobras at Boynton Beach.
BOY’S FOOTBALL
American Heritage 2, John Paul II.1
Ethan Scala and Christopher Knight each scored a goal when the stallions (10-2-1) passed the Eagles in American Heritage.
GIRLS FOOTBALL
Olympic Heights 5, King’s Academy 0
Dani Smith and Lindsey Osinoff each scored two goals when Olympic Heights (16-2-4) left King’s Academy in West Palm Beach. Olympic Heights goalkeeper Olivia Calnek recorded her 13th win of the season.
– All information to the Palm Beach Post
