Results from Friday

BOYS BASKETBALL

Dwyer 53, Jupiter 50

Xavier Scott Jr. scored 16 points and Rodrick Johnson Jr. added 14 when the Panthers overtook the Warriors in Jupiter.

Vernarius Johnson had 15 points and Sean Gormley added 14 points for Jupiter, including four three points.

Benjamin 80, Dade Christian 76

Nick Anderson scored 17 points and Daniel McCollum and Darrell Sweeting added 16 points each when the Buccaneers passed the Crusaders at the Westminster Academy tournament in Fort Lauderdale.

Isaiah Nesmith had 15 points and Mark Cueto contributed 13 points to the win.

Forest Hill 59, Boynton Beach 52

D’Ante Daniels had 13 points and seven assists, and Jalen Jeter added 10 points and four assists when the Falcons (16-2) outlined the tigers in West Palm Beach.

Coconut Creek-North Broward Prep 77, Oxbridge Academy 45

CJ Leslie scored 21 points, but the Thunderwolves fell to the Eagles in Coconut Creek.

Atlantic 63, Santaluces 53

Crisnel Francois scored 18 points, but the Chiefs (7-4) fell to the Eagles in Lantana.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oxbridge Academy 64, Coconut Creek – North Broward Prep 22

Dallas Carter had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists, and Nashani Gilbert-Taylor added 14 points, 11 steals and seven rebounds when the Thunderwolves (10-5) rolled over the Eagles in Coconut Creek.

Britney Carver contributed 15 points, seven rebounds and five steals, and Jerivonna Pryor contributed 12 points and five rebounds to the win.

Grandview Prep 64, Pompano Beach-Hochland Christian 29

Danielle Montelbano had 21 points, seven assists and four steals, and Ciadorah Angervil added nine points and nine rebounds when pride treated the knights in Boca Raton.

Ally Keane contributed 15 points and Paula Bravo scored 10 points and seven rebounds in the win.

BOY’S FOOTBALL

Palm Beach Central 3, John I. Leonard 2

Diego Mora helped with all three goals when the Broncos (3-7) faced the Lancers in Wellington.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Olympic Heights 4, Fort Lauderdale 1

Skylar Deutch had a goal and assist and Lindsey Poloskey added a goal when the Lions (10-2-3) cleared the Flying L’s in Boca Raton.

Jupiter Christian 8, Inlet Grove 0

Amanda Hood had a hat trick and Emma Barbee scored with three assists when the Eagles led the hurricanes in Inlet Grove. Samantha Twohill and Samanta Carpenito each contributed a goal and assisted the win.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for results and statistics from high school games

