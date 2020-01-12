advertisement

staff report

Sunday

January 12, 2020 at 11:31 am

Saturday’s results were reported to the Palm Beach Post

GIRLS BASKETBALL

American Heritage 53, Oxbridge Acacemy 48

Jordana Codio scored 20 points and Alancia Ramsey added 18 points when American Hertiage overcame a 34:21 halftime deficit to defeat the ThunderWolves.

Britney Carver led Oxbridge with 18 points and Dallas Carter had 14 points.

GIRLS FOOTBALL

Olympic Heights 1, Lake Wales 0

Michelle Mar scored a free kick and Olivia Calnek scored 9 saves for her 10th shutout when Olympic Heights improved to 11-2-3.

BOYS BASKETBALL

St. Andrews 70, Hallandale 55

Yussif Basa-Ama scored 20 points and got nine rebounds, Josh Minott added 19 points and seven rebounds as the Scots improved to 11-4.

On Friday, St. Andrews lost 78:66 to Gulliver Prep when Basa-Ama scored 22 points.

