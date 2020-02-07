advertisement

Oxbridge scored two goals in the second half to defeat Benjamin and win the District 11-Class 3A championship

WEST PALM BEACH – While Nelly Palage is the first season to coach Oxbridge girls’ soccer, she is no stranger to the program as she was an assistant to the team.

“It didn’t really matter,” Palage said of her attitude about becoming head coach. “I had known the girls for a few years and most of them I knew from traveling (ball) … They already knew me and they knew how to play.”

advertisement

Under their leadership, the Thunderwolves continue to advance and won their fourth district title on Thursday. After a goalless first half, Oxbridge prevailed and defeated Benjamin 2-0. Both goals scored the senior captains and thus won the 3A championship in District 11.

With the victory, the Thunderwolves have secured a top 4 starting place in the regional tournament and will host a regional quarter-finals on Tuesday.

“You worked together. They played really hard, ”said Palage about their team. “They played the hardest thing they played this season. Obviously they played really cohesively. The defense remained very strong. It was a team effort. “

Oxbridge was in control for most of the first half, but was unable to turn that dominance into goals. A free kick from Camila Bonilla was close. Shortly afterwards, Mackenzie Fazio’s shot from the right narrowly missed the crossbar.

“We knew it was going to be a fight,” said Benjamin coach Hillary Carney. “They have really strong players on their team, and their team showed up and worked really hard.”

Benjamin’s best chance in the first half was in the final minute when a free kick resulted in a Daniela Rocco shot.

pic.twitter.com/cCfLMdV5O5

– Oxbridge Athletics (@GoOxbridge) February 7, 2020

Oxbridge finally got in six minutes after the start of the second half. From a distance of 25 meters, Senior Maddy Perez received a throw-in from Saffron Christopher and hit the ball perfectly in the corner of the net, which surprised everyone with her sudden shot over the goalkeeper.

Mackenzie Fazio’s yellow card was shown to be deliberately used after 12 minutes.

“I got the ball from Saffron on a steep pass into the box. Then I cut away from the defender, put it on my right foot and shot him,” said Fazio. “Walked directly over the goalkeeper’s head and over the fingertips. In the middle of the goal.”

Benjamin Lily Valentini had a few shots on goal in the last few minutes, but Mallory Forgatch easily saved both of them to record the shutout.

Then it started when the three seniors – Fazio, Perez and Carly Sanders – celebrated another district title.

“It brings back all the memories from every year and it’s really nice to have these four (district championships) under our belts,” said Fazio.

“It means a lot to them, for many newcomers. Because we have many newcomers to this team, ”said Palage. “We have three seniors graduating this year. … This team is pretty young. “

pic.twitter.com/jhqE9DAQIa

– Oxbridge Athletics (@GoOxbridge) February 7, 2020

The Buccaneers are unlikely to advance to the regional games at 6-6-2 based on the MaxPreps leaderboard, which sets the bottom four places in every eight-team regional tournament. District masters are guaranteed to get a top 4 seed.

Carney will lose the first group of seniors she trained as a freshman in her fourth season.

“We have eight seniors, so next year will be a big year of reconstruction,” said Carney. “And I told the eight seniors that if they gave everything they had in the past four or five years to some of them, they should leave the field with their heads held high. And the underclassmen will get another shot to play in this type of game, and probably against the same opponent. “

Oxbridge now hopes to progress further than last year when they lost in the regional semi-final to Cardinal Gibbons, who won the 2A class title.

“Take it one day at a time,” said Palage. “And go team by team as we move on.”

advertisement