The Lions have only allowed nine goals in 21 games since Thursday when they’re looking for their first district title since 1993

Goalkeeper Olivia Calnek was uncertain this season whether she would even play with the Olympic Heights girls’ soccer team. Now that the Lions are entering the final phase of the regular season game, the Lions must look for their first district title since 1993.

If Calnek was catapulted into a world of the unknown this season, it was Olympic Heights (15-2-4). Coach Jim Cappello has long had the advantage of a proven goalkeeper who leads his defense. The youngest was Victoria Barreto, Palm Beach Post’s first team selection of Best of Preps.

After Barreto left after second place in the quarterfinals last year, Cappello and his coaching staff trusted Calnek.

“When we started this season, we were extremely nervous about who would fill the big shoes because we always had someone back there who could really improve,” said Cappello.

Calnek has rewarded Olympic Heights with an outstanding promotion campaign. On Thursday, with just three games left in the regular season, she has 12 losses and has given up just seven goals, an average of 0.38 goals.

The entire Lions defense allowed only nine goals in 21 games. Almost a quarter of these goals were scored in a game Calnek missed 1-2 against Seminole Ridge.

“She knew she was coming in as a freshman and she was better than Victoria (Barreto) in her first year,” said Cappello. “But I could never have predicted what I saw, from what she gave us to try out to what she gave us now.

“She plays as if she’s older and has a lot more experience. She’s fearless. You’d have thought she’d always played against girls this size, this age, because nothing seems to bother her.”

In fact, Cappello sees Olivia as a “newcomer” only when she is off the field. If she cares about her team’s goal, she’ll be a dominant competitor, but on the side, she’ll be the shy, smiling starter of the first year.

Of course, she has a lot to smile this season. Although she has maintained Olympic Heights’ reputation as an almost impenetrable defender, she has not been asked to face this challenge alone.

Junior Kaitlyn Cierpik and a number of strong defenders greeted Calnek with open arms. This was the first step in establishing a close link between the Lions defensive.

“The group of girls on the defensive is all incredible, especially our goalkeeper (Olivia),” said Cierpik. “We are all so tense and that is the main reason why the defense was so strong this year.” We all love to play together. “

Cierpik is aware of the role that dynamics play in the success of a team. It’s not just a strong defense either. The Lions offensive is dynamic and is underlined by two consecutive games in which they have left Somerset Canyons and Atlantic behind with a total score of 13-0.

“I could never have been as successful as without her,” Calnek said of the defense around her. “They are literally my backbone. I rely on them in every way and I can’t be where I am without them now.”

The regular season finale of Olympic Heights takes place on Monday in Park Vista. Then Calnek and the Lions focus on the 6A District 12 tournament, where they are host and top seed.

To win their district, the Lions may need to defeat West Boca Raton, who has defeated the Lions in the district’s final three seasons. But Cappello has confidence in his team and his young goalkeeper.

“She does everything she can to be the best goalkeeper she can personally,” he said. “And it’s amazing – with the parades she makes, I don’t think she realizes how good she really is.”

