Kendra Bentley had 15 points and five assists and is part of a trio of newcomers who contributed to Santaluces, who defeated Jupiter 44-33

JUPITER – Don’t let the balance sheet fool you: the Santaluces girls’ basketball team is solid.

Although the guest bosses started with only five victories in Jupiter on Tuesday evening, they were able to continue their growing CV impressively with a win against the Warriors (44:33).

Santaluces (6-13), a young and ambitious program, won for the third time in four games and also beat Spanish River and Palm Beach Central. The Chiefs probably had the biggest surprise this season when they defeated Palm Beach Lakes in early December.

“Your schedule strength is really good,” said Jupiter coach Mike Lynch. “I knew they were really talented. They have a young team, but they are well trained and play hard. You are a good team. “

With three newcomers as key players – Kendra Bentley, Iasiah Suprius and Janessa Williams – Santaluces struggled with “growing pain” throughout the season, resulting in some narrow defeats.

“We can keep up,” said head coach Randy Soto. “A few losses decreased by three or four possessions. The girls see that they can keep up with good teams – we’re just trying to finish games, be more patient and control the pace.

“We preach about the future. Of course, our goal is to be competitive now, but we also have the big picture in mind. We have to keep grinding. “

Santaluces withdrew against Jupiter (12-6), a team with experienced juniors, in the third quarter and built a 31-21 lead over Junior Kadisha White’s 3-hand. But the warriors scored the last five points of the period to stay within striking distance.

Again, the bosses built a 10-point lead in the middle of the fourth round, but Jupiter replied with the next four points, including a lay-up by Junior Guard Aayden Ghee, to get 38-32.

Nevertheless, Santaluces returned 3 points in a row from Suprius and White to seal the hard-fought victory.

“We have chemistry together; Most of us played with each other while traveling or in middle school, ”said Bentley, who graduated with 15 points and five assists. “The toughest teams motivate us to play.”

Ghee, who played her first game this season, had 19 points, eight rebounds, three steals and three blocks for the Warriors. Junior Center Veronica Edwards added six points and 10 rebounds.

“We could do another run (in the state playoffs),” said Lynch. “I have a couple of kids in the lineup after I was outside. We’ll be fine down the street. “

Williams ended up with nine points, seven rebounds and four steals for the chiefs, while White ended up with nine points and six rebounds. Suprius had seven points and four steals.

