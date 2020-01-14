advertisement

Gilbert-Taylor was later released after being injured during Oxbridge’s 53-48 loss to American Heritage. She and the rest of the ThunderWolves community were not pleased with the ceremonial positions of Heritage parents and coaches, who did not injure Gilbert-Taylor

When Nashani Gilbert-Taylor was in hospital bed and injured himself on Saturday at the loss of the Oxbridge Academy at American Heritage, social media spitting raged between parents and fans of the two girls’ basketball programs.

Gilbert-Taylor, senior at Oxbridge and one of the region’s best players, was injured in the late second quarter of ThunderWolves 53-48 after a hard foul. She stayed on the pitch for a few minutes and an ambulance was called.

“When I first landed, I couldn’t lift my legs. All I felt was back pain,” Gilbert-Taylor told The Post on Monday, adding that she was discharged from Bethesda Hospital East a few hours later with a bruised back and bruised ribs. “I freaked out, I cried. I kept trying to get up but couldn’t.

“I was caught between two defenders. One girl ran right up to me and closed me, and another girl came to my side – then I fell to the floor. I would not say that the foul was intentional. She probably couldn’t control her body. It was like a car accident. “

Shortly after the game – Heritage’s first win over Oxbridge in the recent past – stallion trainer Brett Studley and Sophomore Jordana Codio’s mother, Kara Codio, posted solemn messages on social media to acknowledge the win.

However, this news was not well received by Oxbridge coaches, players, and parents, as none of the posts mentioned Gilbert-Taylor’s injury or asked how she was doing.

Kara Codio posted a message on Facebook that was later deleted: “BIG WIN today for Heritage against last year’s champions!” After the (regional) game last year, they talked a lot about Sh ** in the newspaper … Amortization is SWEEEEEET. “

This post caught the attention of Gilbert Taylor’s mother, who answered Kara Codio directly and disappointed her choice of words. A few hours later, the message was deleted from Facebook.

“First of all, I am shocked that this is the way to go,” said Codio on Monday. “I hate to see someone hurt. I would never wish that to anyone or celebrate it. I think it was twisted and it is unfortunate.

“We spoke to someone in the Oxbridge sports department this weekend and asked how she was doing. We wish her all the best. I tried to respond on Twitter with it. “

Codio thought it was right to delete the Facebook post that evening.

“I saw the direction very quickly and it could have gone wrong,” she said. “There were people who took it and wrote bad things on it and sent it to people. We were happy about the victory and it turned. “

Despite the apology, Nashani Gilbert-Taylor said it was wrong for Codio to post the message first, considering that it was taken from Heritage on a stretcher and no one was certain about her upcoming health.

“I found it almost childish,” said Gilbert-Taylor, who had helped the ThunderWolves build a two-digit lead over the stallions before the injury. “You have a player who was just taken to the hospital, but you sit here and say how sweet the win was – and you couldn’t even check me out.

“It was ridiculous that you couldn’t check me out and had to post something on social media. I’m not happy with (apologize to Codio). I know Jordana’s mother. We are returning to sixth grade when Jordana returns to Florida ,

“I don’t think it’s cleared up. I think her mother meant every word of it. There’s not much we can do about it now. It’s not like we’re going to do a rematch or something. It’s what it is.”

I hate to see a game played when the referees let go of too much. I am all for letting them play, but literally as a hint I kept shouting, “Master the game until someone gets hurt.” by @NashaniGilbert @Coach_TWolfe pic.twitter.com/ABYUhMaxZ7

– Christine Gilbert (@ Gilby6502) January 12, 2020

Codio’s Facebook post also didn’t go well with Oxbridge coach Tracy Wolfe, who received text on Saturday from a parent who took a screenshot of Codio’s message before it was deleted.

“The problem came up when Jordan’s mother raised some things (on social media) about how we (explicitly) discussed them, and that’s what we get,” said Wolfe. “Use some really negative things that weren’t really appropriate when you take kids to the hospital. These are high school kids – let’s be respectful.”

Although Gilbert-Taylor and Wolfe refused to call the foul “dirty,” both expressed concern about the referees’ ability to control the game, which became physical on both sides.

Saturday’s matchup was the first meeting between Heritage and Oxbridge since last year’s Class 5A regional semi-final at Heritage, a game that the ThunderWolves (71-28) won. Afterward, Gilbert-Taylor said the legacy was overvalued, adding that Jordana Codio (now a commit from the University of Wisconsin) was not worth the hype.

The stallions had not forgotten these quotes or the one-sided manner in which Oxbridge won. However, Studley was convinced that his team would never deliberately injure another player, regardless of the circumstances in the past.

“It wasn’t a dirty, hard blow or anything from the defender (Taiyanna Cage),” Studley said Sunday evening. “You may have thought it was dirty at the time, I don’t know, but I haven’t heard anyone say anything to me.

“It was definitely a physical game and the referees let the girls play. Obviously they called a foul in this game. I never thought that the office would have lost control of the game.

“We didn’t forget what happened until last year. We’ve been thinking about that since the end of the season. We were looking forward to this game. Oxbridge is always considered one of the top programs and you want to be part of such teams measure up. “

Fortunately, Gilbert-Taylor was discharged from the hospital with no broken bones or serious injuries. She hopes to return to training this week and says her goal is to play in Benjamin’s district matchup on Friday.

Gilbert-Taylor was not impressed by Heritage’s win on Saturday. In addition to her half-time exit, another top player in the region, Dallas Carter, also defeated the Oxbridge striker in the third quarter. Since the stallions (class 4A) and the ThunderWolves (3A) now play in different classes, the teams no longer meet.

“This is not a victory you want to be proud of,” said Gilbert-Taylor. “You took the best player out of the game on a stretcher and you’re talking about a sweet victory, a sweet revenge. Sweet revenge was pretty much against our JV team.”

Gilbert-Taylor, who has been a major contributor to Oxbridge’s 5A class title for the past two years, is focused on ending the season strongly and pursuing a college basketball career. She plans to sign a Division I program and chooses between Lipscomb, Mercer and Stetson.

