advertisement

Jahnae Midget is a Division I prospect with an average of 23 points per game for the Hawks

LOXAHATCHEE – Some athletes require media attention and general limelight. Others are enthusiastic if their names are only mentioned occasionally.

Seminole Ridge’s preeminent junior, Jahnae Midget, a radar basketball leaflet for Division I, tends to the latter.

advertisement

Midget (5-foot-11) is overshadowed by other top players in South Florida, but with no fault of its own, the versatile shooting protection / little striker is perfectly fine.

“For me it’s not just about the hype. I’m just playing my game. That’s all that matters,” said Midget after beating Park Vista. She ended the season with 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists and helped the Hawks to a 12: 4 win. “I like to be reserved.”

In the event that you think Midget is biting your tongue – and REALLY wants more attention – her father, Hawks assistant coach Javatis Midget, quickly refuted this thought.

“She is a very humble child,” he said. “She could lose 39 points and looks the same if she loses 17 points. It really doesn’t matter to her. Most kids watch social media and these things, but they don’t. That makes them special when you ask me ,

“She’s undoubtedly one of the top players in the county, the region, the state, if you like. But I don’t believe in hype. If you work hard, these things will take care of themselves. The hype is cool, though it really doesn’t matter. “

With elite players across Palm Beach County – from American Heritage to Jordana Codio (Wisconsin Commit) to Nashani Gilbert-Taylor from Oxbridge Academy and Keishmy Ayuso from Palm Beach Lakes – Jahnae Midget seems to have slipped through the proverbial cracks.

Midget meets Ayuso at 7 p.m. Tuesday when Seminole Ridge is home to Palm Beach Lakes.

Despite their willingness to continue flying under the radar, Midget should be discussed in the same conversation as the above players.

During the last Park Vista game of the week, Midget scored an average of 23.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, three steals and three assists this season. She passed 1,000 career points last month and was close to the 2,000 point mark before she graduated.

“She’s very smart about how she can dribble with her size,” said Brooke Bogatz, Senior Point Guard at Park Vista, who Midget knows from high school and travel basketball. “She can take everyone, either in the basket or pull up, everything. She’s amazing.”

Midget has a lot of time before she decides to go to college. She wants to “put away” and do her job on the pitch. She is already interested in North Florida, a Division I program, and Division II Palm Beach Atlantic, among others.

“There is always room for improvement,” she said. “I am proud of an all-round game, although I can make decisions faster and defensively can be on my feet faster.

“I keep my (college) options open. I go where they can offer me free education and where I can go with what I want. Some children have a dream of becoming Division I, others may want to focus on it. ” on their training and go DII or NAIA. “

Seminole Ridge head coach Maria Hudson said Midget was a key component in her team’s recent success. Last season the Hawks ended at 23: 5 and reached the regional quarter-finals of class 9A.

“The key is to stay humble and stay hungry,” said Hudson. “If a child isn’t interested in statistics, that’s a great thing. She’s not perfect and she knows she’s not a prefect, but she tries.

“Jahnae did very well as a newcomer. We went 10-15 (this season), but we only won five games last year. She was involved in a makeover from the start that was a big goal on her back put. people. ” Gun for the kid at every turn and corner and she says nothing. She just goes out and plays. “

advertisement