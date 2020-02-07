advertisement

Jahnae Midget led the way with a double-double of 32 points and 12 rebounds as the Hawks swept past West Boca Raton 64-42

DELRAY BEACH – Seminole Ridge girls basketball started this season to build on last year’s success.

The Hawks went 22: 5 last season and reached the regional quarter-finals of class 9A. But they missed a district title.

This goal was achieved on Thursday evening when the Hawks won the program’s first district championship with a dominant 64-42 win over West Boca Raton at Atlantic High School.

The win secures Seminole Ridge not only the crown of District 13-Class 6A, but also the top 4 placement in the region. The Hawks will host a regional quarter-finals on February 13.

Jahnae Midget led the way with 32 points when Seminole Ridge’s star checked the color flawlessly. She added a team high to 12 rebounds.

Teammate Ashley “Micro” Thornton scored 17 points and India Shepherd – the only senior on the team – filled the sheet with nine points, nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals.

“It feels great,” said Shepherd about the big win. “This year we have made every effort to motivate each other to fight for a district title. I want to end my senior year with a state visit.”

Seminole Ridge (19-5) went into the title game after beating West Boca by 15 points on December 5, and the Hawks were content with a 15-0 lead with deja vu to face the game on Thursday open.

Although the Bulls (10-12) fought back and reduced the deficit to 11 points at half-time, Seminole Ridge closed the door for a comeback in the second half.

“We didn’t live up to expectations last year, and we took a different stand this year,” said Thornton. “We wanted to go out and get it, especially since India is a senior this year. We only came out with a ‘dog mentality’ to win no matter what. ”

West Boca Raton is likely to miss a great deal for the Regionals. The bottom four places in each region with eight teams are determined by the MaxPreps ranking. District masters are the first four seeds.

With the win, Seminole Ridge erased the memory of last year’s defeat at the 14-point district championship against Palm Beach Gardens. The Hawks also made history with only seven players.

The team had only six players on the active squad before drawing a seventh from the junior college squad less than two weeks ago.

If anything, the lack of depth makes the win all the sweeter.

“Endurance is the key for us,” said Hudson. We keep pushing their bodies. The girls never complain. They accepted it and they saw remnants of it. It paid off. “

Pay off, it has. But as Thornton put it, the team will celebrate Thursday and be back on the pitch on Friday to prepare for the next challenge.

“If all you have to do is lose, lose yourself,” said Hudson, “stay humble and stay hungry.”

