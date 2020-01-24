advertisement

Jordana Codio scored 35 points for American Heritage, but it wasn’t enough as Ayuso had 25 points in the Rams’ 85-73 victory

DELRAY BEACH – The main attractions – Palm Beach Lakes senior Keishmy Ayuso and American Heritage in second year, Jordana Codio – were very disappointed with a lot of star power on Thursday evening.

Codio hit a season high of 38 points, including 20 in the first half, but Ayuso’s 25 points drove the visiting Rams to an impressive 85-73 win.

“She is a floor general,” said Lakes coach Cassandra Rahming about Ayuso, who added seven assists, four rebounds and four steals. “She can do everything. She is the heart and soul of this team. “

In the second quarter, Ayuso and Codio went basket by basket on a fast-paced route. Ayuso detonated for 13 points in the period, including three 3-pointers, and helped the Rams (13-8) open a 43-39 halftime edge.

“She is a really good player,” said Codio about Ayuso. “I love to play against good competition. Playing against such people is interesting and fun. It also helps me to improve. “

Codio, a member of the University of Wisconsin, did not let himself be overshadowed and kept the stallions (12-10) within striking distance most of the second half. Lakes finally took a 9-2 run in the fourth and took a 76:67 lead.

Codio, who added eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks, almost reached her career high with 42 points. Take Ayuso’s highlights into account and it was an exciting night for the fans.

“They want great players to compete against each other,” said stallion trainer Brett Studley. “When you stand up against another high profile player, you want to bring your” A “game with you. It was a great achievement by both children.”

The matchup on Thursday felt like playing after the season and the emotions were high. Heritage coaches got two technical fouls in the first half, and Lakes senior Sh’Naya Anderson also got one technical foul. The Bank of Rams was warned in the third quarter and almost received a technical warning.

“No comment,” said Studley. “As far as officials and technology are concerned, this is part of the game.”

Codio said it was difficult to keep up with the referees because they kept quitting fouls and technical things. At some point a fan in the crowd shouted, “Let them play.”

“It’s a bit difficult to play against the referees – and another team,” said Codio. “It makes the game more difficult, but we started anyway.”

Rahming was satisfied with the performance of her team as the state’s playoffs quickly approached. Junior Zaida Gonzalez ended with 19 points, senior Mia Jones had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Anderson scored 10.

“We try to get better every day,” said Rahming. “I want my children to face the challenge. Jordana is a very recruited player and we came here and got a great team win. “

Although it was a defeat for the stallions who had a difficult schedule this season, Studley believes it was a good learning experience.

“They play games like this, especially this time of year, to prepare for a run after the season,” he said. “I respect lakes so much. You are probably a better team than anyone else we will see in our district and possibly in the region. “

Heritage striker Alancia Ramsey, an aspiring star, played a strong game with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Newcomer Taylor Romano added 13 points and six assists.

