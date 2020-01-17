advertisement

LOXAHATCHEE – Locked with Seminole Ridge in a fight with visiting Park Vista on Wednesday night, Hawks Senior India Shepherd took up the challenge.

After the teams had played 18 games in the first quarter – Seminole Ridge had got up at half-past seven – it was Shepherd who started an angry run to start the third quarter.

“I had to get my team going and make them think we were going to win,” said Shepherd, a security guard at the starting point. “I had to get up as a leader.”

In the third quarter, Shepherd set a low 3-pointer to double the lead and gave the Hawks a decisive boost on the way to an impressive 73-58 win over Park Vista.

After Shepherd’s triple, Seminole Ridge scored 11 of the next 13 points and quickly increased the lead to 54-35. Shepherd hit another 3-pointer during the run after Brooke Bogatz, senior of Park Vista, pulled a show jumper.

“India’s shot was definitely a spark,” said Hawks coach Maria Hudson, whose team improved to 12: 4 this season. “I am still trying to force leadership on her because she is a leader.

“Every good team needs a manager. At half-time I said, “Lead your team. Put them on your back. “She came out and didn’t hesitate to shoot the 3.”

Shepherd, the only senior at Seminole Ridge, ended the tournament with 23 points, seven assists and five steals. Her contributions were a key factor in the Hawks’ continued success.

“India shares the ball very well and has a good defense in every game,” said Ashley Thornton, who scored 18 points and five steals on Matchday 2 at Seminole Ridge. “She is a good team player and motivating.”

Although there are only six players this season – Hawks and Aspen Johnson are injured at the end of the season – Seminole Ridge remains one of the region’s top programs, although the Hawks are sometimes overlooked.

“We’re out here in no man’s land. No team really respects us,” said Hudson. “We can go 23-5, like last year, and still can’t get love.”

Park Vista (14-3) was looking for a statement win of its own. The Cobras now have losses against Seminole Ridge, Palm Beach Lakes and Boca Raton, all of which could do deep postseason runs.

“With our schedule, we’re not ready for the good teams,” said Bogatz, who finished with 27 points and six assists. “We have such a simple schedule that we cannot prepare for these big games.”

Cobra’s coach Randy Moore said that his team may have run out of gas after playing so hard to end the game early.

“If you make sales against a good, athletic team, you’ll get into trouble,” he said. “We lost our momentum here. We started to make sales. Maybe we’re worn out, I don’t know.”

Junior Guard / striker Jahnae Midget from Seminole Ridge, a Division I student, had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Park Vista newcomer Checorey Bouie finished with 13 points while Angie Wimbley scored 11 in second year.

