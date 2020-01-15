advertisement

staff report

Wednesday

January 15, 2020 at 2:59 p.m.

Emma Laszewski (Benjamin School), Nashani Gilbert-Taylor (Oxbridge Academy) and the Palm Beach Lakes duo Sh’Naya Anderson and Nicole Ayuso have the chance to take part in the prestigious all-star game.

advertisement

Four high school basketball players from Palm Beach County were recognized as the best in the country.

Benjamin Emma Laszewski, Nashani Gilbert-Taylor from Oxbridge Academy and the Palm Beach Lakes duo from Sh’Naya Anderson and Keishmy Ayuso have been nominated for participation in the 2020 McDonald’s All American Games. More than 900 high school seniors from the United States, both boys and girls, battle for the 48 final executive positions (24 girls, 24 boys).

The quartet was honored among the 46 players from Florida, a list that included 19 boys and 27 girls.

For a full list of 2020 McDonald’s All American Games nominees, visit mcdaag.com.

The final rosters will be announced at 3:00 p.m. January 23 on ESPN. The 19th annual McDonald’s All-American Girls game is scheduled for April 1st. on ESPN2. The boys’ game is at 7 p.m. broadcast on the same day and on ESPN.

Anderson and Ayuso helped lead the Rams to an 8A regional quarter-finals last season, and Ayuso was honored with 21.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in the first team of major schools. Anderson was honored.

Gilbert-Taylor was a member of the state class 5A Oxbridge championship team last year. Laszewski was the second team of the Best of Preps last season.

advertisement