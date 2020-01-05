advertisement

The Bobcats scored the first 14 points and drove to the tournament championship behind a swarming defense

SEE VALUE – The Boca Raton girls’ basketball team won the Lady Cobras Invitational behind a punishing defense in Saturday’s championship game.

Under the leadership of Grace Alfieri, the Bobcats jumped onto Park Vista Cobras early and won 72:38. The Bobcats (8-2) started the game with a 14-0 run. The early lead only grew as the game progressed.

Boca Raton played the full square press throughout the game, scattered Park Vista passes, and forced faulty shots at multiple properties.

In fact, Park Vista (10: 2) only managed to score successive possessions in the middle of the second quarter. After dominating the first two games of the tournament, the Cobras battled against the raving Bobcats.

“We work hard every day and work every day on defense,” said Boca Raton coach Lawrence Hanna of her pre-tournament training plans. “I know we can shoot the ball, but our shots always go in – so all we have to do is play defense.”

Brooke Bogatz led Park Vista with 15 points, including 3-point back-to-back, which temporarily stopped Boca Raton’s momentum.

But ultimately it was the mistakes of the Cobras that decided the matter. Park Vista had 14 sales and the Bobcats used this advantage.

With every attempt the Cobras made as a team, Alfieri seemed to pull a jumper to destroy the hosts’ hope for a rally.

“The girls follow their leadership,” said Hanna. “She has a lion’s heart.”

Refusing to recognize the offensive recovery alone, Alfieri highlighted the efforts of teammates Brooke McDonald and Stefanie Theodosakos.

“I’ve invested a lot of work lately, and everyone else has,” said Alfieri. “It was good for (shots) to fall in the game.”

Although Park Vista coach Randy Moore was at the wrong end of the competition against an excellent Boca team, he found that the game offered lessons for the young Cobras.

“We played against three or four newcomers and they saw what it was like to play against a really balanced team,” said Moore after honoring Boca for their performance on Saturday.

“It’s a good learning experience for all of us. I think we grew up in the second half, but we still have a lot to do.”

In addition to Boca and Park Vista, Suncoast took third place in the tournament with six teams. The Chargers defeated Schoolhouse Preparatory in Miami in the game for third place on Saturday.

