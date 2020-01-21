advertisement

Emma Laszewski is involved in Brown University and hopes to lead young Bucaneers to a 3A state title

PALM BEACH GARDENS – Emma Laszewski thought that when she played basketball at Division I college, it was basically a foregone conclusion. The better question is: what then?

Laszewski was born a king. Her father, Jay Laszewski, played basketball at the University of Wisconsin, older sister Abby is currently an older striker in Wisconsin, and brother Nate is in his second year as a striker from Notre Dame.

When Emma’s high school career with Benjamin comes to an end and her college career with Brown is due to begin next year, the 6-foot-3 striker thinks of playing basketball professionally later.

“Yes, that would be great,” said Laszewski, who is committed to Brown, a member of the Ivy League, and plans to sign next month. “I always thought of overseas, the WNBA. I love the game.

“I have to focus on getting stronger before college – that’s a really big part of it. And just being more confident.”

Benjamin coach Willie Shelton II believes his star senior can one day make a living playing basketball.

Laszewski, who won the Oxbridge Academy last Friday with 13 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, is one of the top players in Palm Beach County and seems able to take the Buccaneers to a deep run in Class 3A State -Tour tournament.

“She has all the tools and skills,” said Shelton after Oxbridge’s victory, his team’s first victory over the ThunderWolves in the recent past. “If she gets a little harder – with her size, stature and skills – she will be able to outdo herself.

“WNBA is far away, but now they have a development league, they have overseas. When she develops her game, she has a high ceiling. I think she’ll do really well at Brown. It will fit as a stretch-forward, which shows its different dynamics and skills. “

Benjamin, who improved to 14: 5 after last Friday’s triumph – the Buccaneers won this season over Oxbridge, Palm Beach Lakes and Seminole Ridge – could find a clear path to the state’s Final Four in Lakeland.

Suppose the Buccaneers pass Oxbridge again. If the teams meet in round 12-3A of the district, the next major test could take place in Lakeland. Benjamin’s season has ended in the region for the past three years as a result of Miami Country Day. But now the teams would only see each other in the state final.

“Winning states has always been a goal since I was a freshman,” said Laszewski. “This year I can really see it. We have many different parts in the team, everyone contributes to it. I feel like we can hit Country Day this year.

“It’s every player’s dream to win States, especially last year when we know we worked so hard for it.” It would be wonderful.”

Regardless of how the season ends, Laszewski will be remembered as one of the best basketball players in Benjamin’s history. And for a good reason.

“Emma is a great leader overall,” said Jasmine Patrick, who scored 15 points and three steals against Oxbridge in Buccaneers’ second year. “During the training, she always helps us and ensures that we get going.”

Despite a modest offensive performance against the ThunderWolves – Laszewski was guarded by Nashbridge senior Nashani Gilbert-Taylor, who is arguably the best defensive player in the region – Laszewski showed a promising inside-out game that allowed for several easy catch-ups and also a deep one 3 pointer emptied.

“She is a good player, she is versatile,” said ThunderWolves coach Tracy Wolfe. “She can post, she can hit outside. When it needs to be pressed, the shooters around it and their teammates are opened. She makes the work of her teammates easier. “

