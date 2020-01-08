advertisement

After winning 14 games last season, Benjamin is well on his way to another 20-win season this winter

Ebbs and flows are not subject to a single season – they are designed to occur throughout a career.

Willie Shelton’s six years as Benjamin’s basketball coach were lucrative. A win over Palm Beach Lakes earlier this season marked the 100th term of Shelton.

Only eight of them came in its first season.

Over the next three years, the Benjamin School Buccaneers clinched 20 victories, reached the quarter-finals in a row, and suggested themselves as a force in Palm Beach County. After a somewhat disappointing record of 14:12 in the 2018/19 season, Benjamin was prepared for a rebound.

So far it was fluid.

The Buccaneers started the new decade with a bang, a 53-17 clinic over the Scots of Saint Andrew on Tuesday night.

“Our defense was resolved tonight,” said Shelton, pointing to an expansion of the defense programs. “We want to give the teams a different look as the season progresses.”

After the district opponents were bombed, Benjamin was 12: 4 at the top of the 3A district 12 rating and only two wins behind last season’s overall victory.

Of course, the past year had a similar scorching start. The Buccaneers prevailed 9-2 before they suffered five consecutive defeats before finally leaving for an early playoff exit on Miami Country Day.

Victories against multi-year forces Westminster Academy and Palm Beach Lakes make Shelton believe in the validity of the strong start this year.

“We don’t just have to rely on a few goalscorers, although Emma (Laszewski) was great in the middle,” said Shelton. “We have grown strongly this year and have made contributions throughout the roster, as we did in our more successful races.”

Laszewski, the only senior in Benjamin’s squad, has gone through highs and lows with Shelton as a freshman, earning over 10 points per game and improving on average each year. The second team’s best-of-preps selection for Palm Beach Post 2018-19 averages double-double, 17 ppg and 11.7 rebounds per game this season.

While Laszewski, who was hired at Brown University this summer, is a dominant force on the pitch, her calm manner has caused Shelton to look elsewhere on the list of leaders.

“Emma is a calm leader,” said Shelton. “Sometimes I managed to get them out of their shells. Devyn (Dyett) and Casey (Lewis) have taken on bigger leadership roles for us.”

Lewis and Dyett combine for 15.1 ppg per game, although Lewis paused three games with one injury.

Ahead for Benjamin is a familiar track in two games that is meant to give serious insight into the true caliber of the team. First the matchup on Thursday with 6A Seminole Ridge (11-2). It is a familiar game.

“Most of the girls will have played each other on the trip. This is an exciting opportunity for our team,” said Shelton.

After the cross-departmental match, the Buccaneers return home to host Miami Country Day, the squad that ended Benjamin’s season in three consecutive playoffs.

“To achieve our goal of becoming one of the top programs, you have to beat some of the top teams,” said Shelton.

With a healthy squad, Shelton is optimistic about the upcoming extension of the postseason.

“Our goal every season is to win a state championship,” said Shelton. “It won’t change until we get there. But with the youth on our list, I hope we can keep improving, getting better every week and pushing our momentum.”

