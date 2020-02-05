advertisement

Cardinal Newman’s Chris D’or, a Palm Beach Post Best of Preps team, ran for 1,505 yards and 18 touchdowns as a senior and will sign with teammate Chris Kaczwara

When people watch a highlight film by Chris D’or, they gasp for breath, and that’s no exaggeration.

D’or, one of three finalists for the “Lou Groza Player of the Year” award, produced audible “oohs” and “ahhs” when his film was presented at the awards ceremony last December.

Cardinal Newman’s star has not won the award, but his 1,505 yards and 18 senior touchdowns have earned the first team of Palm Beach Post Best of Preps recognition of small schools.

Now that National Signing Day is here, one of the county’s elusive, unsteady running backs seems to be destined for Slippery Rock, a Pennsylvania Division II program that occurs after a 13-1 season and a national semi-final.

D’Or has committed to the program in January and is expected to be under contract with Newman teammate Chris Kaczwara for rock at 2:45 p.m. Wednesday.

“I think they are the most dynamic football player in Palm Beach County,” said Cardinal Newman’s former coach Joe Molina, who resigned after last season. “He is an electric player and a guy who can go on whenever he needs to.

“He just has to get a touch and if you give him a wrinkle he will go.

Through conversations with the coaching staff, D’or believes that slippery rock wants to give him touch in a variety of ways, be it when running back, kick-returner or slot receiver.

“You have a very special plan for me,” D’or told The Palm Beach Post. “It’s very similar to what we did at Newman and I wanted to be part of it.”

Although the plans on the field are tempting, it wasn’t the factor that D’or sold.

“(Head coach Shawn Lutz) came in and instead of talking about football and the like, put up a plan to make sure I graduated and I think it sold me,” said D’or.

He plans to work towards a degree in business administration.

“Football doesn’t last a lifetime, so you have to make sure you are well prepared for what you want to do after college,” D’or said. “This is the attitude I was in.”

Congratulations to @ Official_506 on yesterday’s Lou Groza Player of the Year finalist for Palm Beach County! #NEWMANFOOTBALL #ASONE ⚔️⚔️⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/bOtoKxMIjV

– Coach Joe (@CoachJMolina) December 10, 2019

When he puts a pen on paper, the recruitment phase for a D’or’s caliber player officially ends. Despite sensational junior and senior campaigns, there was no increase in Division I offerings, and D’or did not have a small selection of non-Power Five options until late in the recruitment process.

It is possible that its size played a role as one of the district’s smaller defenders. If so, schools that overlooked D’or may regret it.

“It sometimes happens when guys want a certain size or something,” said Molina. “It’s not always about the size of the dog in the fight, it’s about the size of the fight in the dog and slippery rock gets a dog.

“I expect to see amazing things from him as the season progresses, and I expect him to have an impact.”

D’or held an offer from Florida Atlantic and considered UCF, UConn and Memphis from November. Though all Schools in Department I, D’or did not feel that these programs were as committed to his success on and off the field as Slippery Rock.

“With all the colleges, you have to find someone who appreciates you, who has a plan for you,” said D’or. “This is one of the reasons why I chose slippery rock.

“In these schools they talked a lot about what I could do to help them in football, but I didn’t have a firm plan for my graduation, and that’s the most important thing for me.”

This commitment to D’or as a person and not just as a player could pay off for Slippery Rock on the field. Those who have watched him build high school defense in recent years believe that D’or has limitless potential and may even go down as one of the best players in slippery rock history at the time of his college career ,

“I don’t know much about the history of Slippery Rock, but I would rely on him to take an approach that is sure to get him into these ranks,” said Molina.

With Lineman Kaczwara, who lost 16 duels last season due to a defeat, Slippery Rock also gets a Best of Preps tip for the first team of small schools on the defensive. He continued to play



