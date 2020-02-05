advertisement

National signing day: There are several Super 11 pre-selections available before Wednesday signing day

During the first contract signing in December, several of Palm Beach County’s top football talents signed their National Letters of Intent and announced their college homes.

Although many players left the board in December, some others decided to forego the early signing period and wait until Wednesday’s National Signing Day. Here’s a look at Palm Beach County before the day of signing:

Ruben Jackson emphasizes that top talent is expected to make college decisions

Ruben Jackson of Glades Central is SEC-bound. Jackson is expected to participate in the Mississippi State program and announced his commitment to the school in late January. He selected the Bulldogs from two FAU and Vanderbilt offers and will hold a ceremony on Wednesday.

Among the other players that are expected are the Super 11 selections Desna Washington and Jamal Potts.

Potts, a three-star American Heritage defensive, will have a variety of schools to choose from, including the FIU, which he attended in October. Other schools that Potts have offered are Kentucky, Cincinnati and UConn.

The Washington from Glades Central is another non-contracted, non-engaged player who is very interested in college. According to 247 Sports, Washington has listings from FAU, Iowa State, App State, Southern Miss, and more. The FAU visited the FAU in November.

John I. Leonard anticipated five new signings

The Lancers will have a full signing period on Wednesday at noon as five senior citizens will sign.

St. Thomas University, a school that Palm Beach County has been promoting heavily over the past few seasons, will produce two outstanding personalities from John I. Leonard. Quarterback Jadiel Cruz, who tossed 1,098 yards and hurried 610 yards toward the Palm Beach Post Best of Preps major school honors, announced his intention to sign with the Bobcats on Saturday. He is accompanied by one of his top goals, Jonel Dieujuste.

Ahmad Orange, another recipient of the Lancers, plans to sign for Arkansas Baptist College after announcing his commitment on Tuesday.

Robert Curtis, who played security and linebacker last season, will sign at Kentucky Christian University, and Kenneth Charles, who attended Keizer in January, will also sign at a mystery school.

Jones finds his opportunity as part of St. Thomas University’s transportation

The last recruitment notebook included an update to Bry’yon Jones, a return for Atlantic, which, despite being selected for Best of Preps in the second team, did not gain importance as a recruit.

Jones hurried to 912 yards and 12 touchdowns on 80 carry as a senior, but an offer he’d received from Iowa State didn’t hold up, and Jones had to look for an opportunity on the next level.

“I just want to find a home that suits me where I know they want me, and I’m not just going to be a low-level guy who is taking up space,” Jones said at the time.

After a visit to St. Thomas University in January, Jones appears to have found his home. The talented back announced his commitment to the Bobcats on Monday.

He is supported by Allan Isreal, Best of Preps’ second teammate, who rushed to West Boca for 1,248 yards and 11 touchdowns on 200 runs as a senior.

Other notable commitments the Bobcats made before the day of the signing include: Antonio Kelly from Pahokee, Cedric Williamson from Palm Beach Central and Trey Camburn from Inlet Grove.

Basile still available, will wait for signing

One of Palm Beach County’s best linemen is still on the recruitment committee. King’s Academy’s Carlo Basile, who played both offensively and defensively during his career with the Lions, has yet to make a decision. As a senior, he had 30 duels, eight losses and three sacks.

“I feel like I’ve been overlooked a lot,” said Basile. “I come out and tell the elephant in the room. I’m 5-foot-8 and many schools don’t like that in defensive duels.

“I feel like I’ve been wrong and I keep playing with this chip on my shoulder. It just makes me work harder.”

Basile holds offers from the Department III Mount St. Joseph University and Ithaca College and NAIA Keizer, among others. He visited Keizer over the weekend, the University of West Florida in November, and Ithaca paid him a home visit in January. He plans to wait until April to sign.

West Florida is leaving a national division II championship and is starting with Atlantic alum Chanler Ferguson as linebacker.

“It was a great time at Keizer,” said Basile. “They gave me a solid offer and I’m just trying to take my time and consider my options.”

While Basile won’t be signing on Wednesday, his teammate from the King’s Academy, Isaac Scroggins, will sign at Division II Southwest Baptist University, which he signed up for in January. He will work with his brother Jeremiah Scroggins and former King’s Academy’s quarterback Justin Wake.

