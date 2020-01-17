advertisement

Dario and Anthony Gomez lead Santaluces’ attack on the pitch and complement each other

LANTANA – Dario Gomez can’t remember a match he played without his twin brother.

“Sometimes, maybe when we practice, they always split us up,” said Santaluces junior.

But not a single game. “We always play together.”

The same does not apply to Anthony. Last year, Dario dislocated and missed time, leaving Anthony alone.

“It was a bigger challenge because I had to play more for myself instead,” said Anthony. “I had no one on my side who knew what I had to do, when I had to go to the right place and when I should pass it on to me and when I shouldn’t.”

Santaluces’ identical twins have led the team all season. Anthony and Dario Gomez, who faced Wellington on Friday, have scored more than half of the Chiefs’ 24 goals with eight and five goals, respectively. That’s why her first year coach, Vlad Gawlikowski, is so excited about the future despite a difficult start.

And even though her mother says they have very similar personalities, anyone who knows a pair of identical twins knows that the same DNA doesn’t always produce the same person.

“We play the same, but we have different characteristics,” said Anthony. “He has more of a better left foot and I shoot more in my right. And I think he has more, better standards than me. I’m more of a finisher and he does everything so I can just get done.” it out. “

The two twins are two of the smallest players on the field, but that doesn’t limit their effectiveness. They always attack and try to score on the offensive, with Anthony on the left and Dario, who coordinates his offensive on the right. But of course the double-to-double connection helps the two to score more often.

“They’ve probably played together since they ran out of diapers,” said Gawlikowski.

Everyone always seems to know exactly where his brother is.

In the first half of Wednesday’s 2-5 loss to John I. Leonard, Dario was the first to show his skills. With the ball near the goal and the goalless game, he turned away from the goal and shot a perfect pass to defeat several defenders and find an open teammate on the right for an easy goal.

This time it was not his brother, but Marvens Dodin at the receiving end. Dario still seemed to instinctively know exactly where his teammate was. Maybe it’s not just a twin thing.

Later, when Santaluces ran after but tried to make a comeback, they showed up again. Dario fell in a similar place near the net, but was still under his control with the ball. Again, he hit a perfect pass through a defender, which gave Anthony an easy end.

The 4: 8: 1 record may not show it, but Gawlikowski knows that his team is ready to do more, even if he wasn’t there last year when they won districts before going against Boca Raton in the class 5A regional quarter-finals lost.

“It was a challenge because I am a new man who follows a new philosophy, gives the team a new scheme and learns a lot of new faces, and they learn me and understand each other,” said Gawlikowski. “And I think we are at a point where we have had great success against Boca … and I think we are ready to step on the gas and move on.”

