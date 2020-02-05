advertisement

The Bobcats ended the regular season with a 21-0 record and are now trying to send the 10 seniors to the top

Yes, the Boca Raton boys’ soccer team is 21-0, but this senior class may be the least successful in years.

Four years ago, the Bobcats under coach Marcelo Castillo were national champions. There are no players left from this team, and in the three years since, Boca Raton has not even won a district title.

“It is crazy,” said the older defender Tommy Moore, “we are currently 21-0, but at the same time this older class won nothing. So we could have the best record or be without a championship.” , “

“This is the first group I have ever had that won nothing,” said Castillo.

Last year, Boca Raton ended the game 17: 5: 3 and lost to Park Vista in the regional semi-finals.

This year’s team with 10 seniors hopes to benefit from the experiences of the past years and to recover from the disappointments. The Bobcats ended the regular season for the first time in school history with a perfect record. Now they’re trying to maintain that momentum during the off-season and win a state championship.

The best-manned Bobcats open the 7A District 11 tournament on Tuesday with a home game against Lake Worth No. 4.

The numbers from this season are breathtaking. A Plus 92 goal differential. And, perhaps most astonishingly, only three goals throughout the season. Castillo points out that only one of them came from the current game.

“The most incredible thing about this team is how hard they work defensively,” said Castillo. “They’re very, very, very talented on the offensive. But they only bought defensively, and I tried to teach them all season.”

Castillo owes all of his older defense – Moore, Max Utrias and Diego Guerrero and Junior Ryan Baker – and goalkeeper Alejandro Pineda for their outstanding game. Friends from the field joined together to form an unbreakable wall.

“It’s one thing to say,” Oh, you have a lot of older players. “It’s a different matter if they all play together for a long time,” said Moore. “We have good chemistry. We know what the others will do. We played with each other for so long.”

Of course, it is also helpful to have the Palm Beach Post Best-of-Preps player of the year 2019 available for large schools for an entire season. Negrao, who only played seven games last year, has 17 goals and 22 assists. And Castillo says the team benefited from almost perfect health.

Boca Raton earned a first round reunion at the district tournament and worked to stay sharp. The Bobcats train for almost three hours every day.

“We play so often throughout the year that we don’t get much strength and fitness exercise and these guys are physically prepared for it,” said Castillo. “So we managed to treat it like a pre-season.”

The Bobcats have beaten every team they face in districts this year, often with dominant leads. In December, for example, they defeated Lake Worth 6-1. But that also put a goal on their back.

“This school has had a really good record for a long time,” said Moore. “We have to win districts. A lot of pressure to do that.”

But Castillo is not worried about the pressure. He’s been there before, even if his players haven’t, and he’s seen his own high-level teams fall early in recent years.

“We just have to stay healthy to win the State Championship,” said Castillo. “We’ll need a bit of luck not to make mistakes in important times. And I think if we don’t win the national championship, it’s up to us and our shoulders. And if we do, it’s up to us.”

“I don’t think there is a team in the state that is better than us. I really don’t,” he continued. “And these kids know that. And I think they have that chip on their shoulders to end this perfect season.”

