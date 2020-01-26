advertisement

In the last seven games of the regular season, the stallions have won more games than in the entire last season

The American Heritage boys’ soccer team got off to a shaky start this season. In six games, a repeat of last year’s disappointing 6:10 campaign was out of the question.

A 0-3 loss to University School brought the team back to 3-2-1 with just one win in the last four games. The stallions recovered just as quickly and turned their season to one of the top teams in Palm Beach County.

American Heritage ended the regular season with a 10: 2: 1 record. The stallions compete in the semifinals of 3A district 12 on Friday and want to win their second championship title in three years.

Two years ago, in the second season of coach Jonathan Frias, Heritage won the class 2A title with 20: 3: 1. But the memories of this time of year are fading. This team has graduated from over a dozen seniors, losing most of the key employees. And last season, renovations were carried out with an inexperienced team.

But this season was the key to developing the core group of players this season. Last season Josh Sapirstein was at American Heritage for the first time after moving from New Jersey and had to prepare to be a key player.

“I wasn’t a beginner in the team in New Jersey,” said Sapirstein. “I had to take on a star role immediately. And I immediately had to deal with a lot of things in the field that I didn’t have to deal with beforehand and take a leadership position. “

This included boarding the team captain when other players were injured, even though they were new to the team, school and the state.

The other change came for players like the older Nick Marchionni, who spent much of the championship on the sidelines. But after all the departures, Marchionni has played almost every minute in the past two seasons, as has his colleague and captain Sapirstein. The experience we have gained from a year of fighting is now paying off.

“This year they really take it on as seniors,” said Frias.

Heritage’s slow start can partly be attributed to injuries. As the season progressed, players became healthier and Heritage believes they have taken a big step forward in the postseason.

“We only really played a full team game two or three games ago,” said Marchionni.

One of the highlights of the winning streak was a 3-2 win against a 10-0 Spanish River team that scored a last-minute goal from newcomer Ethan Scala.

On Thursday the stallions celebrated the senior evening with a 2-1 win against John Paul II. After their second goal, the entire team posted a picture on the sidelines, scheduled a moment before the game.

“We were able to find ways to win no matter what was needed,” said Sapirstein.

For Frias, the news for the district tournament is simple – one game at a time.

“Seven games are still to be played. If we can manage these seven games, we’ll be state champions, ”he said.

And above all, Marchionni has the confidence to lead his team to where it was two seasons ago.

“I think it should be known that we should be feared in Palm Beach,” said Marchionni. “We haven’t lost a game against a Palm Beach team yet. The whole team thinks we’re running Palm Beach.”

