Jagger Ruiz scored 21 points when the Wolverines left too late for the 65:62 win

WEST PALM BEACH – Palm Beach Lakes entered the game on Tuesday to return to the profit column. Wellington had other ideas.

Jagger Ruiz scored 21 points when visiting Wolverines celebrated a 65:62 win in a Class 7A, District 10 matchup, giving Lakes their second straight loss.

Marvel Allen and De’Andre Perez added 17 and 15 points, respectively, when the Wolverines overcame a slow start on the defensive.

“I didn’t think we defended well in the first quarter,” said Wellington coach Matt Colin, “but I think we did a much better job in the second, third and fourth quarters.”

Tuesday’s competition met expectations when two of the district’s best teams competed against each other. In the second half alone, there were eight ties or leadership changes.

The final change of management took place at the end of the fourth quarter. With the rams (4-4, 1-1 7A-10) before 52-49, Perez connected the game with a 3-pointer. Wellington (11-4, 2-0) used Lakes’ sales to take the lead for good.

Ruiz in particular feasted on transition buckets.

“We closed, defended and reduced our sales in the first half,” said Palm Beach Lakes coach Lorenzo Hands. “We ran in the second half, and then the boys became competitive and tried to do more than they should.”

Lakes still had a chance, but a block from Wellington Senior Castra Gedeon and free throws from Perez sealed the win.

A break in the summer from Lakes Senior and Florida Atlantic Signee Giancarlo Rosado was academic, although it gave him 30 points at night.

“As soon as he touches the ball, he’s such a good player and he can do things, so we’re really trying to make it difficult for him,” said Colin. “He could still do plays, but we tried to make it as difficult as possible for him.”

Amari Jones and Rachard Glinton each dropped 10 points for the Rams.

Lakes had a good start on Tuesday after the 62:54 defeat against Hollywood Chaminade Madonna on January 3. Led by Rosado, the Rams even led nine in the first quarter.

Wellington started to pick up his pace and at half-time the game was 31.

Both teams will continue to play in the district on Friday, with rivals Palm Beach Central at Lakes Royal Palm Beach and Wellington.

“Just because you lose doesn’t mean you’re not on the right track,” said Hands. “We just have to take it up and keep fighting. When you get through tough times, you have to rely on your teammates and pull together, and eventually everything turns around. “

