WELLINGTON – Wellington Boys Basketball continued their four-game winning streak Tuesday night, defeating understaffed Jupiter team 58-43 to maintain an undefeated district record.

Tensions spread in the aftermath when the team’s head coaches – Wellington’s Matt Colin and John Andersen from Jupiter – exchanged words about the scoring chart and had to be dismissed by their employees.

It was a highly competitive game in which the Wolverines (13: 4, 4: 0, Class 7A, District 10) withdrew in the third quarter.

Freshman Marvel Allen led with 17 points and seven rebounds and senior Jagger Ruiz played with eight points and seven assists.

The senior De’ante Perez was unbeatable, scored four 3 points and ended with 15 points and six rebounds.

“My team really looks at me to get them up and running,” said Perez. “I am a goalscorer, a team leader, a captain, so I really do. I go out and show them that I will lead and I will get my team up and running.”

Jupiter (8-6, 1-1) was without 6-foot-8 senior Josh Glesil who was injured.

It was Perez’s 3-pointer in the middle of the third quarter that served as a dagger when Wellington drove through the last quarter of the game.

“They did a great job and were solid from the ground up,” said Andersen. “You have probably filed six or seven charges. We didn’t, and when the game gets tight and something like that happens, four-point games become 14-point games. They did a great job getting us out of (our) game plan. “

Perez was on the team that qualified for the state 9A championship game last year before rushing to Osceola. He knew Tuesday’s game was an opportunity for the Wolverines to compete against the quality competition.

Colin noticed an improved defensive performance on victory. The Wolverines relied on gentle rotations and intelligent defense to slow Jupiter, which averaged 67.2 points per game.

“I think we did a really good job of stopping the intrusion and forcing them to shoot from the outside,” said Colin. “I’m proud of the boys because they stay defensive and have the boys in front of them and make it difficult for them to run down and get to the edge – which they are good at.”

Despite Glesil’s absence, the warriors kept it tight for the first half. When Wellington rose to an early 12: 4 lead, Sean Gormley attacked from behind to reduce the deficit.

At half-time, the wolverine had a one-digit lead. But Wellington pulled out in the third quarter, 3-0 from Perez.

While Wellington extended his winning streak to four, Jupiter tends in the opposite direction. The Warriors have lost their third game in a row.

Nevertheless, it is possible that these two teams will compete against each other in the district tournament next month – and if the mood is right after the aftermath Kerfuffle, this promises a passionate rematch.

