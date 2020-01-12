advertisement

Jagger Ruiz’s playful 30 points drove Wellington to victory over his district rivals

WELLINGTON – The Wellington Boys narrowly defeated their rival in the Palm Beach Central cross-town district on Friday night with a 58:51 extra-time win.

The Wolverines (12-4, 3-0 7A, District 10) suffered a blitz in the late game against the Broncos (11-3, 1-3) when Palm Beach Central caught up seven points in the fourth quarter.

After the 41:34 deficit, the Broncos opened the fourth quarter with a 4-point game by Eduardo Diaz, who ended with 13 points, securing a head start in the late fourth quarter.

Wellington guard Jagger Ruiz, who scored 30 goals, was less than a minute behind.

The senior shared a couple of free throws to tie the game.

“I just thought I had to do it,” said Ruiz. “This is my senior year and my last home game against PBC. We had to win this game.”

Both teams had the chance to win the game in the last ten seconds. Palm Beach Central’s possession ended in an offensive foul when William VanHook scored his fifth goal while a Ruiz shot to the summer missed the goal.

The teams worked overtime on 48 players, but the Broncos had neither VanHook nor Diaz as starters after fouling in regulation.

The Wolverines took the opportunity to win 10-3 against Palm Beach Central. De’Ante Perez, who finished with 11 points, sealed the win with a 4-point game in the last minute.

“Every time your top two goal scorers fail, the game becomes very difficult for you,” said Jason Pitman, Palm Beach Central coach. “I think some guys ended up doing a few plays when these guys went out, but it just has to be too much for us.

“Our sixth man fouled too, so it just has to be too much from the standpoint of the rating.”

Ruiz, Wellington’s offensive catalyst, scored three points in the extra frame. The senior guard was one of the main reasons Wellington was able to win the game, as the Wolverines’ hot start gave them a boost early on.

It was all 13 points from Wellington in the second quarter, including a series of ten unanswered points after the Broncos had a three point lead.

“It was a huge climb that we had a player who went out there and ended the games,” said Wellington coach Matt Colin. “It was a real struggle to score a goal, especially how good their defense is.

“Jagger was the guy who managed to get us some simple buckets when we needed it.”

When Ruiz went 21 points in the third quarter, newcomer Marvel Allen took the offensive.

Allen scored or assisted eight of Wellington’s last ten points in the third quarter. He finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

“In this situation, he took over and that’s exactly what we want,” said Colin. “We want a double hit with these two.”

Ultimately, the duo’s efforts helped the Wolverines to kick a Palm Beach Central team out to steal a street win too late.

“We have a good team that has experience and knows how to fight, dig and play when we have to play a few games,” said Pitman. “Unfortunately, there were only a few pieces in the end that didn’t help us.”

rdipentima@pbpost.com

