JUPITER – Jupiter Christian and King’s Academy played an exciting, highly competitive game on Friday night that got to the point, but at the end of the night the score didn’t seem that important.

After an emotional contest between district rivals, the two teams gathered on center court and were led in prayer by 15-year-old Geo Ortiz, whose faith led him to fight leukemia.

“God is putting us on a path to see if we go through it and how much confidence we have in it,” said Ortiz, who, thanks to the Chasin ‘A Dream Foundation, was Jupiter Christian’s sixth honorary man for the night.

Ortiz came out of the tunnel with the Eagles before their game against King’s Academy and was introduced to the starters who received a violent ovation. He also sat on the bench during the game.

As a second-year student in Palm Beach Central, Ortiz was diagnosed with leukemia in November 2018. His first year of high school was canceled, and he spent in hospital in late 2018 and early 2019.

“He never gets sick and then one day he gets sick and it turns out to be leukemia,” said Leo’s mother Lisandra Leon. “As a parent, it is difficult for your child to hear cancer.

“Everything comes to mind and it’s not easy.”

In the year and a half since its diagnosis, Geo has gone through a difficult drainage process that includes chemotherapy every night. He is suffering from steroids, has to take certain medications at certain times and has to go to the hospital once a month to receive further treatments.

Ortiz used his faith and the support of those around him to master the process.

“First, the treatment brought me into depression,” said Ortiz. “When I saw a whole bunch of supporters and people told me I could do it, it brought me up.”

Another boost came on Friday. Ortiz was even allowed to wear a custom Jupiter Christian jersey.

“I’m a bit jealous to be honest,” joked Jupiter Christian coach Brian Mullican. “I don’t have one yet, but I might get one in a few years.”

During the game, Ortiz sat next to Mullican and had the important task of keeping the trainer’s emotions at bay.

“I just told him not to get me a technician,” said Mullican. “Maybe I should have got one, but he was pretty calm.”

Although Ortiz didn’t have a chance to watch the game on Friday night, he showed some of his basketball skills at a Christian Jupiter practice on Thursday.

“He’s a little better than I thought he was a good shot,” said Mullican. “He ended our training early because I said training was over when he took the last shot.

“I still wanted to drive 15 or 20 minutes, but he hit the shot and we ended the practice earlier.”

The experience was a welcome change of routine for Ortiz and his family and an opportunity for the teenager to distract himself from medicine and doctor’s visits.

“It’s good for him because it’s different,” said Leon. “We were just in the hospital on Wednesday and had treatment. When he gets out of here, he can forget the little pain or discomfort he had on Wednesday.”

In the end, it was King’s Academy that won 60:58, but Ortiz sees the result differently.

“We didn’t win, but we still won in my heart,” he said.

It seems that everyone involved in the Jupiter Christian basketball program shares Ortiz’s opinion. They may have lost a game, but by interacting with the resilient teenager, they have won a friend, teammate, and role model.

“It puts things in perspective,” said Mullican. “Life is full of adversity and basketball is just a good example, a teaching tool, for the obstacles that have to be overcome.

“You don’t have time to doubt, you don’t have time to yell at your teammates or anything like that, you just have to keep going and the same goes for life’s obstacles.”

