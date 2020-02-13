The Cobras, carried by two 20-point scorers, competed against Santaluces in the district championship on Friday

BOCA RATON – Top seed Park Vista never fell behind the Class 7A District 11 final in Wednesday’s 77:64 semi-final win over John I. Leonard.

The seniors Hantz Louis Jeune and Erik Pratt led with 27 and 25 points respectively.

The Cobras meet Santaluces in the championship, who won their semi-final against Lake Worth with 35 points. The tip is at 7 p.m. Friday at Boca Raton High.

Park Vista has already had two regular season wins over its district boss, one by seven points in December and one by 15 points in January.

“We hit them twice and the last game had a good lead, so I know they have to get in here hungry, compete here and face the challenge,” said Park Vista coach Edwin James.

The winner of Friday gets a place in the region. Not everything is lost for the loser, who can qualify as a whole team.

As for Wednesday’s semi-final, the Cobras (18: 6) seemed ready to run away from the top of the game and lose ten points in a row to start the night, but a resilient team from John I. Leonard (14:13) kept things interesting.

The Lancers, led by Je’Von Allen’s team high of 24 points, recovered from this early double-digit deficit and closed the game with 26 points in the second quarter.

“He has a lion’s heart,” said John I. Leornard’s coach Caleb Jones. “He works so hard, he’s a great player, an incredible ticker, and he works harder than anyone I’ve seen.”

The Cobras reacted with their own run, opened up a two-digit lead and comfortably led the rest of the night.

Park Vista needed every bit of Pratt’s 18 points in the first half to keep the stubborn Lancers out.

“Basketball is a running game … I felt like I had to go up and shoot as the team leader,” said Pratt.

Louis Jeune took the offensive load for Park Vista in the second half and lost 16 points.

“The way we move the ball is not just me, it’s everyone on the court,” said Pratt. “The offense we carry out makes everyone open.”

As the Cobras prepare for a district title chance, the players and coaching staff appear to be on the same page in terms of effort and intensity required to outperform Santaluces for the third time this season.

“It is always difficult to beat a team three times, so we will step in with extra intensity,” said Pratt. “They will come in hot, but we have to meet their intensity.”

rdipentima@pbpost.com