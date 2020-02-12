advertisement

Palm Beach Lakes was 16 points behind the comeback in the district semi-finals

WELLINGTON – Giancarlo Rosado’s season in the double digits helped half that the comeback in the second half of Palm Beach Lakes moved up to 5th place Jupiter 57-54. District 10 tournament.

Rosado, a Florida Atlantic signatory, was a dominant position for the Rams (12-9), who had to overcome a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Warriors (13-13).

Shortly before the end of the first half, the Rams were 16 points behind and turned to their 6-foot-8 man to stop the tide and keep them within striking distance. He responded by launching a run that changed the momentum, scoring eight out of the last ten points from Palm Beach Lakes. He ended the game with 27 points and continued his success against the Warriors this season.

“He’s a veteran, so he went through these playoff situations and he understands that you have to stay on the keel yourself, but you have to make an effort,” said Lorenzo Hands, Palm Beach Lakes coach. “We know that everything goes through him, so he did an excellent job of keeping his head and the other guys calm and taking the opportunity.”

Palm Beach Lakes will play in the district’s semi-finals on Forest Hill on Wednesday at 7.30pm. With the loss, Jupiter is virtually excluded from becoming regionals.

It was Palm Beach Lakes’ second win over Jupiter this month after losing to the Warriors in early December. At the beginning of Tuesday, Rosado averaged over 34 points against Jupiter.

Despite Rosado’s efforts, the Rams never retreated. Palm Beach Lakes led with three points before 19.4 seconds elapsed when Rosado was whistled out of the corner by Sean Gormley of Jupiter after a 3-point foul.

The senior went for the chance to tie the game, but missed all three free throws before the Rams sealed the win with free throws at the other end.

“My point for him was that it was increased due to the season, but there were many other games that took place before us that went against us in exactly the same way,” said Jupiter coach John Andersen. “I wanted him to understand that he had to be careful about how good he was all season and not have to let a situation define who he was as a basketball player.”

Jupiter’s inability to keep Palm Beach Lakes off the offensive backboard was one of the main reasons why the Warriors were running out. The second chance Rams points allowed them to crawl back to one point by the end of the third section.

“We tried to swap the defense in the second half to give Lakes a different look, but we didn’t block very well,” said Andersen. “We let them do the shots we wanted, but we didn’t block and they got some offensive rebounds and setbacks.”

Now the Rams are trying to avenge a 73:49 loss to Forest Hill on January 14th. This time, his team will try to limit sales and play a more controlled game.

“Most of all, it just cares about basketball,” said Hands. “I think we played a bit too fast last time, but I think this time we understand the intensity and the game at our pace instead of playing according to their style.”

