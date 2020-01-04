advertisement

WELLINGTON – The boys from Palm Beach Central made up a double-digit deficit against Royal Palm Beach on Friday and won the semi-finals of their own New Year’s tournament with 72-64.

With the win, Palm Beach Central (9-2) advanced to the championship game against Hughes High School (Ohio) on Saturday. The start is at 4:30 p.m.

On Friday, the Broncos were down 12 points early in the second quarter and faced a tough battle with the game’s momentum, which was clearly an asset to Royal Palm Beach.

They responded by closing the gap at six points at half-time, rushing back to end the game with 36 points after the middle of the third period and take a two-point advantage into the last quarter.

A series of buckets helped the Broncos retreat and open an 11 point lead two minutes before the game ended.

“We started to do a little bit of press, which caused them some problems and we did some sales,” said Palm Beach Central coach Jason Pitman. “Once you start making sales and you get layups, you suddenly start doing 3s and things like that, and it makes the game a lot easier.

“We first had to get something light to open the floor.”

Junior Guard William VanHook overwhelmed the Wildcats in the second half and scored nine of his 21 points in the fourth quarter. His 21 points were matched by guard colleague Eduardo Diaz, who added seven points in the last frame. That included five free throws in the final minutes of the game to freeze the win.

Especially in the second half, a hot shoot gave the Broncos a boost. At halftime there were five triples. The 3-point barrage from Palm Beach Central mainly hit in corner 3.

“It’s part of our misdemeanor, so we spend a lot of time working on it and these people feel comfortable in these positions,” said Pitman.

This offensive outbreak resulted from the move to the press when the defense launched an attack that stagnated from the 3-point range in the early stages and was ineffective.

For Marshall Riddle, Royal Palm Beach coach, the problem was not a turnover. It was central defense when Palm Beach Central began to assert itself internally in the second quarter.

“They had four offensive rebounds, three paint touches in the second quarter and it kept falling apart,” said Riddle. “We just have to fight a little longer and continue to defend.”

Christopher George, 6-foot-7 junior from Royal Palm Beach, scored 21 points in a loss.

“We always want to get it to him, and he also does a lot of the work himself by only taking offensive rebounds,” said Riddle. “He’s probably the best offensive rebounder in the county, so he always gets so many touches and we always try to go to him when we can.”

For the Broncos, this is their second consecutive championship appearance at the three-day tournament.

This time Pitman sees a familiar face on the edge of the field. Hughes coach Bryan Wyant played for Pitman over a decade and a half ago.

“It will be fun to play against each other,” said Pitman.

