In a matchup between two of the best teams in Palm Beach County, Forest Hill took the lead with a 65:61 win as Draper

WELLINGTON – Forest Hill junior Donovan Draper literally got his shot at redemption and made it a success.

After setting up an airball towards the end of regular time and missing a potential game winner at Friday night’s matchup in Wellington, Draper took the lead in extra time and brought the Falcons to a gripping 65:61 success.

“I felt it was going to start,” said Draper of his short jumper from the free throw line, 3.5 seconds ahead, which prevented a tie with 61 goals. “I failed to regulate. and I had to get it back in overtime. “

On Wellington’s next pass, newcomer Marvel Allen was called to travel when he brought the ball towards midfield. Forest Hill Senior Point Guard D’Ante Daniels then made two free throws to seal the win.

Draper ended the tournament with seven points – his overtime basket was his first point since the second quarter – but ended up being a hero after the late regulation failure.

“The good thing about my son is that he knows how to stay in control,” said Falcons coach Tony Watson, whose squad improved to 21-2 this season. “It was up to him to keep his opinion in the game.”

The most exciting moment caused a drama at the end of the regulation. After Draper’s missed show jumper, Jagger Ruiz, the senior of Wolverines, took the rebound and shot from close by his own free-throw line. His miracle was answered when the ball crashed and stirred up the Wellington crowd.

However, when the entire Wolverines Bank and coaching staff celebrated on the pitch, the referees waved the 3-pointer and decided that Ruiz had left the hands after the buzzer.

“I feel like it was (time on the clock), like .2. I thought so, ”said Ruiz, who finished with 21 points, six assists and three raids. “I didn’t hear the buzzer go. I shot it and it went in. The referees called it.”

With Forest Hill and Wellington (16-5) now playing in the same district – Class 7A District 10 – the teams could meet again in the postseason next month. The Wolverines reached the class 9A final last year.

“It was a good game and I’m looking forward to a district rematch,” said Draper, who also had 10 rebounds. “Personally, I had never beaten Wellington until tonight.”

Although the Hawks went into extra time, they were in control most of the night, taking the lead at half-time from 37:31 and extending the lead to 48:36 towards the end of the third quarter. Wellington ended the fourth run with a 7: 2 draw.

“Our schedule allowed us to play tough teams and confirm where we are now,” said Watson. “These games are good for our team. It helps us to be prepared for something like that next time. “

Falcon’s junior Jalen Jeter ended the tournament with 14 points, four assists and three thefts, while Daniels added 11 points and seven assists. Seniors Troy Joseph and Jonathan Mogbo each scored 10 points.

Wellington junior Chris Walker had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Allen was limited to eight points after spending most of the second quarter with nasty problems.

