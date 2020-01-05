advertisement

Four Forest Hill players ended the tournament with 13 or more points when the Falcons posted a double-digit win in the tournament finale

WEST PALM BEACH – At the Falcons ‘third annual New Year’s tournament, Forest Hill boys’ basketball won 88-65 against Lake Worth on Saturday.

It took the hawks only two and a half minutes to build an advantage over the Trojans that proved to be insurmountable.

advertisement

The competition on Saturday opened with 14 direct points from Forest Hill, triggered by three 3-pointers. The starters Jalen Jeter and Donovan Draper illuminated the scoreboard early, each making six points during the game-defining run.

“There’s nothing you can do about good shots,” said Lake Worth coach Errol King. “I wasn’t angry with my team at all.”

Although Draper and Jeter, who finished at 21 points, carried the hawks’ cargo early on, it was a balanced attack that made Lake Worth fit.

Four falcons ended with 13 or more points, including Jonathan Mogbo (16), D’Ante Daniels (15) and Draper (13).

“Our boys have the ability to pass the ball on, move the ball, and bring it to the open man,” said Forest Hill head coach Tony Watson. “What we’re trying to do is start the offensive and as soon as this open guy is available we want to give him the ball.”

It is the third championship in Forest Hill in the third edition of their New Year’s tournament.

“We won everything three times and luckily we had some very good teams in the tournament,” said Watson. “When talking to other coaches who participated in the tournament, they are very happy with the level of competition and basketball that our tournament offers.”

Forest Hill gained 14 points after a quarter, and an offensive onslaught overwhelmed the Trojans in the second quarter, when the Falcon leadership rose to 41-15.

The ambiguous result was reminiscent of a pre-season competition between the two programs in late November. The Falcons won this game with 30 points (89:59).

Unlike this November match, Lake Worth did not allow the Hawks to run away with the game this time.

The Trojans came 23 points behind at half-time, but stormed back to ten points in the third quarter thanks to a 19: 6 avalanche at the start of the second half.

“When I went into the half time, I told them to just go out and play,” said King. “Try to reduce (the lead) in the third and fourth quarters, we should be in the game.”

Lake Worth’s Deshon Sirmans led the offensive on goal and scored eight points in the first few minutes of the quarter.

He ended the tournament with 16 points, one behind Chad Napolean’s team high 17.

However, the Trojans never managed to reach single digits, and a Forest Hill run that spanned the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth quarter sealed the win.

“We understand that the teams will go for a run, and we have to maintain and understand where we made the mistakes. Once we can take advantage of their mistakes, we can intervene in their runs,” said Watson.

rdipentima@pbpost.com

advertisement