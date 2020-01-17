advertisement

Vladimir Vibert had 25 points, seven assists and three steals when Cardinal Newman made a late 9-0 run and won 65-59

BOCA RATON – With the St. John Paul II Academy narrowly ahead of Cardinal Newman late Thursday night, a technical foul by the Eagles turned the tide for Newman.

After St. John Paul II gained a 4-point lead in Senior Carey Vick’s 3-point game, Senior Cedric Louis was warned by the Eagles about a foul.

Newman made one free throw, two free throws after the foul, then added another six consecutive points and turned the deficit 1:08 into a five-point advantage. The Crusaders won 65-59.

“This little distance hurt us, this technique,” said Eagles coach Scott Williams, whose team played without three injured starters. “You go down, shoot four free throws and get the ball.”

Although it was an unfortunate way for the crusaders to gain momentum, they were happy to accept it. Newman improved to 10: 3 and 5: 1 in District 11 Class 3A.

“(Louis) happened to be upset and gave us an opportunity to gain an edge,” said Crusader coach Tavarus Harris. “It is very important that you stay calm.”

Louis, who ended up with 24 points and 14 rebounds, was not the only one who had problems with the office. Vick got a technical goal in the first half, and Harris later had to be held back by his players after a fierce exchange with the referees.

“I care about player security and how they protect these guys on both sides,” said Harris. “The referees will be the referees. We try not to get involved. “

Despite the office, the competition on Thursday was exciting from start to finish. St. John Paul II (8: 8, 1: 3: 3, District 11) took the lead 18:11 after the first quarter, but Newman fought halfway at 25:25. The score remained stuck at 43 – all reached fourth place.

“They’re a pretty good team. We always expect the best from everyone we play against,” said Vladimir Vibert, senior point guard at Crusaders, who finished the game with 25 points, seven assists and three steals In seconds he made four free throws to seal the win.

“I think we should have won the (three) games we lost. We just have to keep pushing for size. We are definitely real. “

Louis provided most of the Eagles’ highlights, including his 6-0 run at the start of the final period to take St. John Paul II 49:45 in the lead. One of his baskets, an acrobatic layup, was particularly impressive.

“He is probably the best unknown player in Palm Beach County,” said Williams. “He scores an average of 23 points per game. He does everything for us. He has to do everything for us every night.”

Newman Junior Guard Nick Tingling ended with 11 points, while Sophomores Kevin Eutsey and Jarard Mosely scored eight each.

The Eagles Junior Guard Zach Hoffmann had 12 points and Vick eight points. St. John Paul II started the season 7-2 but has trouble overcoming his injuries.

