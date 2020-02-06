advertisement

staff report

Thursday

February 6, 2020 at 1:43 pm

Results of the Wednesday night

advertisement

BOYS BASKETBALL

Suncoast 73, Atlantic 65

Henry Peterson scored 27 points with 12 rebounds and Sam Rolle scored 10 points with 10 assists when the Chargers (10-13) left the Eagles in Riviera Beach behind.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

No. 3.Jupiter 57, No. 6 Wellington 17

Veronica Edwards had 15 points with eight rebounds and Aayden Ghee scored 13 more with nine rebounds as the Warriors improved to 17: 7 at the 7A District 10 quarter-finals in Jupiter. The Warriors reach the semi-final against Palm Beach Central at 7:00 p.m. Thursday in Palm Beach Lakes.

American Heritage 64, Coral Springs Charter 27

Taylor Romano led with 30 points and Jordana Codio followed with 26 points when the stallions defeated Coral Springs in the quarter-finals of District 14 in Delray Beach.

Benjamin 63, Cardinal Newman 15

Casey Lewis had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds, and Deborrah Redmon added 13 points with four steals when Lady Bucs defeated the Crusaders at the 12th district semi-final in Palm Beach Gardens.

Oxbridge Academy 64, King’s Academy 41

Dallas Carter’s 17 points and 12 rebounds helped the Thunderwolves (16-8) defeat the Lions at the 12th semifinals of the 3A district in West Palm Beach.

Nashani Gilbert-Taylor scored 26 points and had five steals for Oxbridge.

– All information to the Palm Beach Post

Call 561-820-4440 or email pbsports@pbpost.com for high school game results and statistics

advertisement